PM Modi’s words will further strengthen Team India Ravi Shastri-ANI





New Delhi [India], Jan. 31 (ANI): India’s head coach Ravi Shastri said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s encouraging words will further strengthen the cricket team and the will to perform under pressure.

Shastri’s remarks come as PM Modi praised the Indian cricket team for their victory in the test series against Australia, saying the team’s hard work and teamwork was inspiring.

“Thank you, Sir. Your kind words will further strengthen #TeamIndia and the country’s determination to perform under pressure and under difficult circumstances. Jai Hind,” Shastri tweeted.

Speaking at Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi hailed India’s victory in Australia, saying: “This month we got some good news from the cricket ground. After the initial hiccups, the The Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Our team’s hard work and teamwork was inspiring. “

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Modi, saying: “Our sincere thanks and gratitude to the Prime Minister for recognizing the performance of the Indian cricket team in Australia . “

Ajinkya Rahane, who has led the team in the last three tests against Australia, also tweeted thanking Modi for his encouraging words.

“Thank you for your words of encouragement Shri @narendramodi Ji. It is always an honor to represent our country, we hope to continue to inspire more Indians as we move forward,” Rahane tweeted.

On January 19, Australia’s fortress – the Gabba – was finally violated. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved after an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in Test Four to win the Series 2-1.

The last time a visiting team emerged triumphant from Brisbane Cricket Ground was in November 1988, when the powerful West Indian team under Viv Richards beat Allan Border’s team by 9 wickets.

India had been regrouped for 36 in Adelaide and the team stumbled to an eight-wicket loss. Skipper Virat Kohli also returned home after being granted paternity leave, but under Rahane the team showed remarkable struggle and determination to win the series.

The visitors were also hampered by injuries throughout the tour, but that didn’t bother the team’s spirits as a young team came out triumphant in the final test at the Gabba.

India's memorable victory also saw them overthrow Australia in the ICC test team standings to take second place. (ANI)







