BBC News: Boris to appoint Brexiteer as President of Ofcom to overhaul the broadcaster ”| UK | News





The former editor of the Daily Mail, which criticizes the Beeb, is said to be the prime minister’s choice for the role of regulator. The move is said to be part of Mr Johnson’s plans to overhaul the broadcaster.

The Guardian quoted Whitehall and media sources as saying the Prime Minister was preparing to announce the appointment. Mr Dacre resigned as editor of the Daily Mail in 2018 and is now chairman and editor of Associated Newspapers, which publishes the newspaper. The Sunday Times previously reported that Brexiteer was in talks with Downing Street over Ofcom’s role after the Prime Minister ‘wooed’ him over a drink at Number 10 in February. Maggie Carver has been appointed Interim President of Ofcom after Lord Burns left at the end of the year.

It comes as Richard Sharp’s appointment as the next BBC chairman was approved by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee earlier this month. He followed reports that the former editor of the Daily Telegraph and Margaret Thatcher biographer Lord Moore was in line for the post. Former Goldman Sachs banker Mr Sharp admitted that the BBC’s culture needs to be “rebuilt” as he appears before MPs. He told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee: “It is clear that some of the problems the BBC has faced recently are truly terrible and reflect a culture that needs to be rebuilt so that all who work at BBC and cherish the BBC feel proud to work there. READ MORE: Piers Morgan attacks ‘arrogant’ EU to ‘unite Britain over Brexit’

Mr Sharp also warned of the importance of serving the BBC’s regional audience, telling MPs: ‘If the BBC means nothing to someone in Sunderland, it fails’. He added that he was not in favor of decriminalizing the license, describing it as “the least bad” method of financing the BBC. He said: “The question is, ‘Is the BBC good value for money?’ Yes, how can we collect this money? It is certainly a problem. “I am satisfied to watch it relatively superficially as the current process fits its purpose.”

It comes as the BBC faces pressure on issues such as license fees and prejudice. The broadcaster triggered a huge backlash by removing free TV licenses for most over-75s last year. The Defund campaign group The BBC has gathered nearly 100,000 Twitter followers since its launch last June. Express.co.uk has contacted Downing Street and the DCMS for comment.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos