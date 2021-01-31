Indonesia’s global maritime hub under construction?

As part of efforts to cut red tape and develop the country’s maritime sector, the Indonesian government is preparing an omnibus bill that will incorporate the laws and regulations that govern its law enforcement at sea.

The Maritime Safety Omnibus Bill is expected to incorporate 21 laws and empower the Indonesian Maritime Safety Agency (BAKAMLA) to coordinate several institutions and government agencies that have law enforcement authorities at sea.

The bill is part of President Joko Widodos (Jokowi) ‘s bureaucratic reform efforts, and arguably a continuation of his previous plan to turn Indonesia into a maritime power.

There have long been calls for Indonesia to realize its maritime potential. It is, after all, the largest archipelagic country in the world with 3.2 million square kilometers of maritime area, covering two-thirds of its territory.

In addition, it has abundant natural resources in the sea, fisheries potential 6.5 million tonnes per year or 7.2% of the world’s marine fish potential to offshore oil and gas reserves with a proven reserve of 3602 , 53 million barrels of storage (MMSTB). Indonesia is also strategically located at the crossroads of global shipping lanes.

Jokowi took office in 2014 and was quick to push forward the idea of ​​making Indonesia a Global Maritime Hub (GMF).

GMF’s vision was initially lauded by academics and welcomed by the international community. It looked like Indonesia was on the verge of realizing its navy motto, Jalesveva Jayamahe (In the seas we will triumph).

However, over time, commentators have argued that little has been done. Moreover, during his second term, Jokowi appears to have abandoned GMF to focus more on its economic reform and human capital development programs.

Uncoordinated, inefficient and slow

Meanwhile, BAKAMLA, which was remodeled by Jokowi in 2014, was to lead maritime patrols and law enforcement at sea. However, the plan failed. At the time of writing, there are at least seven institutions authorized to conduct patrols at sea, and BAKAMLA must share the role of the coast guard with them, resulting in overlaps.

Uncoordinated maritime governance has led to inefficient and slow law enforcement. Moreover, the Indonesian government tends to choose to create new platforms rather than solve existing problems.

This has been demonstrated by the decision of the Ministry of Fisheries, under Susi Pudjiastuti, to create a new Satgas 115 working group to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. The net result is simply more red tape with actors hopelessly entangled in bureaucratic processes.

The maritime safety omnibus bill should solve this problem. Among other things, the Coordinating Minister of Politics, Legal Affairs and Security Mahfud MD reiterated Jokowis’ desire to make BAKAMLA the leading institution for coast guard and maritime patrol activities.

The bill essentially enshrines BAKAMLA as the main and exclusive agency of the Indonesian Coast Guard. In doing so, BAKAMLA will be able to coordinate various institutions and manage their assets under one roof, especially patrol boats, ships and other vehicles.

The agency can use more than 400 patrol boats from different agencies, some of which are from the General Directorate of Maritime Transport, General Directorate of Customs, Maritime Police and Ministry of Fisheries. It will also be able to be more effective in law enforcement at sea, in the fight against IUU fishing, smuggling and piracy, in conducting border patrols and in securing the natural resources of indonesia.

A strong and integrated coast guard will ultimately put Indonesia in a better position to protect its borders and conduct broader activities in the region. Recently, there have been several foreign intrusions into Indonesian waters, especially from the Chinese, which has revealed how vulnerable Indonesia’s sea borders really are. Therefore, the country needs a stronger coast guard to secure its territorial waters.

Also, with the growing tension in the South China Sea, fueled by the assertive expansion of China and attempts to counter this by the Quad (US, Japan, India and Australia), Indonesia is expected to be more engaged in the construction of the geopolitical narrative in the region. It is also in line with Indonesia’s ASEAN Prospects for the Indo-Pacific which promotes maritime security cooperation for the freedom of navigation at sea.

With all of its potential and strategic position in the Indo-Pacific, Indonesia is expected to emerge as a maritime leader in the region. The design of GMF and the reestablishment of BAKAMLA can be considered a good start, despite the lack of efforts to realize the idea in Jokowis’ first term.

Indeed, the spirit of the GMF is undoubtedly still and should continue in its second. The Maritime Safety Omnibus Bill, as a merger of GMF and bureaucratic reform, may well be the second wind Indonesia needs to become the global maritime hub it sees itself as.

