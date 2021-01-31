India is more than just a political or territorial entity, says Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India, as a country, is more than just a political or territorial entity. “Those who understand Bharat are aware that it goes beyond a simple political or territorial entity,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“Swami Vivekananda saw India as a cultural consciousness that has lived and breathed for centuries, an India that only emerges stronger after every challenge despite predictions to the contrary,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi was addressing an event on the occasion of the 125th anniversary celebrations of the Prabuddha Bharata newspaper. The event was hosted by Advaita Ashrama, Mayavati in Uttarakhand, PMO said.

Prime Minister Modi said that Swami Vivekananda appointed the newspaper Prabuddha Bharata to manifest the spirit of India as “he wanted to create awakened India”.

“Swami Ji had big dreams for India, because he had immense confidence in Indian youth. He saw them as a powerhouse of competence and self-confidence,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“He had said – Give me 100 energetic young people and I will transform India,” Prime Minister Modi said in his speech.

Highlighting one of Vivekananda’s lectures, Prime Minister Modi said, “During his lecture at Vedanta Practice, he brought out some deep insights. He talks about overcoming setbacks and seeing them as part of the learning curve. with self-confidence. “

“Prabuddha Bharata is a special newspaper, closely associated with Swami Vivekananda himself. Around 3 pm tomorrow, January 31, will address the 125th anniversary celebrations of this iconic newspaper, Prime Minister Modi said on Twitter on Saturday.

“Prabuddha Bharata” is a monthly journal of the Ramakrishna Order, which was started by Swami Vivekananda. It has been published since 1896 and contains articles on the social and human sciences including themes of historical, psychological, cultural and social sciences. Swami Vireshananda has been the editor of the newspaper since August of last year.