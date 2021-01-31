Vietnam retains top leader, closes Hanoi schools in COVID-19 battle





HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party on Sunday re-elected its 76-year-old leader Nguyen Phu Trong to a rare third five-year term on Sunday, as the Southeast Asian country battled its largest coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Trong, who emerged at the top of a power struggle at the last congress in 2016 and has spearheaded an incendiary crackdown on corruption for the past five years, has secured an exception to party rules that people over 65 should retire, further strengthening his position as one of the country’s strongest and longest-serving rulers for decades. Comrade Nguyen Phu Trong was elected general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, term XIII, the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported. Trongs’ re-election as party secretary general took place at a five-year party congress in Hanoi, where 1,600 party delegates from across Vietnam conclude eight days of meetings, mostly behind closed doors, to choose a new team. leadership, aimed at strengthening Vietnam’s ongoing economic success – and the legitimacy of party rule. ((For a profile on Trong, click here)) Vietnam has no supreme leader and is officially ruled by four pillars: the leader of its Communist Party, the most powerful post; a president; a prime minister; and the President of the National Assembly. While the ascent to the highest levels of Vietnamese politics is governed by party rules, in reality the top-secret process revolves around building consensus and fighting for control of the decision-making Politburo. This means that exceptions to the rules can be granted – especially if consensus on the best candidates cannot be reached. Chinese President and ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Trong on Sunday, state news agency Xinhua reported. HANOI SHUTS SCHOOLS Since taking office in 2011, Trong has built a power base that saw him rise to the top during a confrontation with former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung at the last congress in 2016. His crackdown on corruption, described by critics of the government as politically motivated, has seen dozens of senior officials, including a Politburo member, sentenced to long prison terms. The re-selection of Trongs by members of the ruling Communist Party came as Vietnam battles a new outbreak of COVID-19 that has infected at least 221 people and has spread to at least eight cities and provinces in the country, including the southern economic center of Ho Chi Minh. City and capital, Hanoi. After the detection of the new outbreak, state media reported that the congress would end on Monday, a day earlier than expected. The Department of Health reported 14 new COVID-19 infections early Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,781, with 35 deaths. Authorities in Hanoi announced on Sunday that all schools in the city would close, after closing several residential neighborhoods and a factory in northern Hai Duong province, the epicenter of the outbreak, as the first cases of community transmission in close proximity. two months old were detected there. last week. Report by Khanh Vu and Phuong Nguyen; Additional reporting by Ryan Woo in Beijing; Written by James Pearson; Edited by William Mallard and Raju Gopalakrishnan

