Politics
Indias Modi attacks farmers who demonstrate | News | DW
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his radio address on Sunday slammed protesters who stormed Delhi’s historic Red Fort on the country’s Republic Day.
Tens of thousands of farmers camped on the outskirts of the capital Delhi for more than two months, demanding the repeal of new farm laws which they say benefit private businesses.
“The country was saddened by the insult to the tricolor (Indian flag) on January 26 in Delhi,” Modi said in his first public comments on a month-long peasant unrest.
“The government is committed to modernizing agriculture and is also taking many measures in this direction,” he added.
Violence erupted Tuesday during a parade of tractors in the capital to coincide with the Indian Republic Day. Thousands of farmers stormed the city’s red fort and clashes between protesters and authorities left one dead and hundreds injured. Since then, there have been sporadic skirmishes between protesters, police and anti-farmer groups.
Farmers’ unions say they were not responsible for Tuesday’s violence, which was caused by a minority of protesters.
What are the protests about?
In September, India’s parliament passed three controversial agricultural bills aimed at liberalizing the country’s agricultural sector. They were then signed into law, sparking protests from farmers across the country.
The government argued that the new laws would give farmers the freedom to sell their produce outside regulated markets and to contract with buyers at a pre-agreed price.
The ruling Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata (BJP) insists that the laws will get better prices and free farmers from traditional middlemen who dominate the trade. The government hopes its new policy will double farmers’ incomes by 2022.
Farmer associations say the legislation does not guarantee the acquisition of agricultural products at the minimum support price (MSP), leaving them at the mercy of companies that are now expected to enter the country’s struggling agricultural sector.
Opposition parties and some allies of Prime Minister Modi called the laws anti-farmer and pro-business and called on the government to accept farmers’ demand to roll them back.
Earlier this month, India’s highest court suspended farm laws and formed a committee to resolve a standoff between the government and farmers over three farm laws.
Modi told opposition party leaders on Saturday that an offer to freeze laws for 18 months was still valid.
Government ‘spreads lies’
A statement from Samyukta Kisan Morcha (United Farmers Front), a coalition of farmers’ unions, said “the government’s lies and violence are reprehensible”.
An anti-farmer group of about 200 people threw stones at protesters and damaged their tents on Friday. The group demanded that the farmers leave the area and said they had “insulted” the national flag during their tractor parade on Republic Day.
The farmers’ associations alleged that the group’s members belonged to a Hindu nationalist group closely linked to Modi’s party.
Authorities on Saturday blocked mobile internet services at three protest sites to “maintain public safety.”
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said the government was “under the delusion if it feels our movement will be weakened” by shutting down the Internet.
“The more they try to crush the voice of farmers, the bigger this movement will become,” Tikait tweeted.
Indian farmers staged a one-day hunger strike on Saturday to protest agricultural reforms.
Indian farmers have staged huge rallies across the country in recent years to protest the government’s “neglect” of the agricultural sector amid increasing privatization.
More than half of Indian farmers are believed to be in debt, with 20,638 committing suicide in 2018 and 2019, according to India’s National Crime Records Bureau.
shs / mm (Reuters, AP)
