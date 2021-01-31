The tacky question about Covid everyone in Westminster is asking | Boris Johnson

A Conservative Party donor speaking at Financial Times, is optimistic Boris Johnson will get a vaccine rebound. These conservative money bags spoke anonymously. Because it seems in very bad taste to discuss political advantage when the United Kingdom has just crossed the dark stage of more than 100,000 deaths from the pandemic. Anyone who has lost a loved one will not like to hear politicians and their supporters speculate that the immunization program will boost the popularity of prime ministers. The hard truth is that a lot of Conservatives are talking about it in private. And their opponents too.

Not for the first time, and almost certainly not for the last, Mr Johnson has resisted calls for a public inquiry into his government’s handling of the crisis. He had to recognize that there would come a time when we have to learn from what happened, but I don’t think this moment is now. For him, there will never be a good time for a full and independent audit of his often disastrous performances. A public inquiry worth its salt is unlikely to agree with his claim that we really did all we could.

Even top-level Tories agree that there will have to be some sort of math, as they say, as to why the UK has the highest death toll in Europe and one of the worst death rates in the world. while simultaneously suffering a blow to any other country in the G7 group of prosperous states.

Politically speaking, the most dangerous part of the crisis for the Tory leader was last fall when he and his ministers went from a fiasco to a farrago U-turn in a streak of calamities so horrific that even the faithful Johnson wondered how long he could hang on. at number 10. Senior Conservatives despaired that the government’s performance was so terrible that it would irreparably shatter public confidence in their competence. The Spectator released a demanding cover page Wheres Boris ?, accompanied by a cartoon depicting his former editor alone in an oarless boat on rough seas. Other cheerleaders of the early right-wing press have turned on him. It was not hard to find Conservative MPs who believed he would not survive Number 10 long enough to celebrate a second anniversary. Some growled that he would be absent for Christmas.

Yet there were also those who warned that it was often a mistake to write off Mr Johnson. His career has been punctuated by several scandals, one of which would have destroyed many other politicians, but which he survived. A month after Christmas, he’s there, still in Downing Street.

How do we report it? Public confidence in government has been corroded very badly and there have been times over the past 10 months where it seemed like it could disintegrate completely, but it never really did. Mr Johnson has been cushioned by the substantial segment of the public who have always been prepared to give him the benefit of the doubt. Labor MPs report that they often come across voters saying things like Boris is doing his best and that anyone would have had a hard time.

Some argue that the guilt of governments, many mistakes, is not as indelible as it should be because we have a prime minister who is an expert on blame and an opposition leader who has been a prosecutor too cautious of Mr Johnson. serial failures. Sir Keir Starmer has always faced a dilemma that he never fully resolved. Be too calibrated in his criticism of the government and one group of people will complain that he should be expressing more anger on behalf of the public. Furiously lashing out at the government and another group will accuse the Labor leader of being opportunistic and scoring points. There is a significant part of the country that continues to believe that everyone should support the government in this kind of crisis. It is a persistent echo of the rallying to the flag effect that raised the ratings of prime ministers at the start of the pandemic. The Conservative leader knows this and uses it. In response to Sir Keir asking him why the death toll in the UK is so appallingly high, the PM dismissed the question saying: What the country wants is for us to come together as a parliament and as politicians and work to keep the virus under control.

A Labor MP said to me: In our focus groups, the more we attack the government, the more people don’t like it. The accusation that the government has been too slow to take action to control the virus resonates with the public because it broadly agrees. Everywhere else you attack them, you have people saying, it’s not fair.

Mr Johnson may also be the unworthy beneficiary of the government’s low expectations. There is general cynicism about politicians as a class, comments a former Labor Front fighter. When we criticize the government, people often say that you could not have done better.

Had we known from the outset of this crisis that the death toll would rise to six figures, many would have assumed that would spell the end of the government that presided over such a catastrophe. Yet despite the deaths, despite all the debacles, despite everything, recent polls put the Conservatives on a 30 to 30 year rating. This is a drop, but not a collapse, in their share of the vote in the 2019 election. Previous governments had much worse midterm odds and continued to recover and win the following election. The Opinium poll we are releasing today has even more encouraging news for the Conservatives. Their rating soared to 41%, a three-point advantage over Labor. The poll also provides evidence to support the Conservatives’ hopes that they will reap a dividend from the vaccine. The proportion of respondents expressing approval for the way the government is deploying doses has climbed to 60%.

The immunization program helps the public so that a conclusion to the crisis is in sight. Or, if not an end, at least the prospect of returning to something closer to normal life. It is also the only international comparator where Great Britain has an enviable rather than a horrible track record.

Boris Johnson never misses an opportunity to boast that the UK has the fastest vaccination program in Europe. For once, he’s bragging at least for now. The UK has so far received around 8 million hits in the arms of the people, much more than France, where national angst intensifies as to why his agenda is so slow.

The ugly dispute between the EU and AstraZeneca over the company’s vaccine supplies has raised concerns among ministers that a continued escalation could cause disruption here. At the same time, this line serves the interests of the Tories as it draws more public attention to the contrast between the pace of inoculation in the UK and declining delivery levels to its neighbors.

A senior conservative calls Mr Johnson the happy card. Its turbulent dynamism was on several occasions a fatal responsibility during the crisis. Time and time again, he made promises that could not be kept and brandished predictions about when the virus would be fired that were never going to come true. The vaccination schedule makes him sound a little more plausible when he talks about an escape to freedom thanks to the genius of British science and the excellence of the NHS.

There is suddenly a lot of interest in conservative circles in the work of Daniel Kahneman, Nobel Prize-winning psychologist and behaviorist. They are drawn to the professor’s thesis on how people remember difficult times in their lives: they disproportionately remember, and therefore put the greatest weight, at the end of a heartbreaking episode. The contention is that even a deeply sinister crisis can be viewed positively if its conclusion is uplifting.

Conservative strategists calculate that this is a trait of human nature that can be harnessed to their advantage. They believe that a successful vaccination program will make voters forget about the government’s contribution to all the distress and death that preceded it. The challenge for Tory opponents will be to prevent Boris Johnson from getting away with it.

Andrew Rawnsley is the Observer’s chief political commentator