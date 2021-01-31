BMKG: Extreme weather conditions continue until April 2021





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Meteorological, climatological and geophysical council to predict extreme weather conditions in a number of regions of Indonesia it will run until April 2021. BMKG chief Dwikorita Karnawati explained that this phenomenon occurred because the peak of the rainy season in a number of regions suffered a setback due to global climate change. “The extreme potential, which in our forecast will continue until March, at least in some areas where the peak of the rainy season is delayed, may also occur in April,” Dwikorita said in a virtual press release, Sunday (1/31/2021). According to Dwikorita, records of climate change in Indonesia have been made since 1950. At that time, BMKG had identified the phenomenon La Nina or the long rainy season. In addition, in 1952, the BMKG noted the existence of an El Niño phenomenon or long dry season. “This incident has a period of return from 1950 to 1980, we record 5 to 7 years. But then, from 1981 to the present day, the return period has shortened, from 5 to 7 years now from 2 to 3 years, ”he said. Previously, President Joko Widodo said the flood disaster that hit South Kalimantan was the biggest flood in the past 50 years. “This is a big flood that probably has not happened in South Kalimantan province for over 50 years,” Jokowi said while reviewing the location of the flooding in South Kalimantan , quoted Monday by the Presidential Secretariat YouTube (18/1/2021). According to the president, very heavy rains for nearly 10 consecutive days meant that the capacity of the Barito River, which normally contains 230 million cubic meters, could no longer accommodate water discharges that reached 2.1 billion cubic meters. cubic meters of water. In fact, when the President inspected the Pakauman Bridge which is over the Martapura River, it was still raining and it seemed that the river was still overflowing. quality content

