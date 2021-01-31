WHO calls on UK to share vaccine supply with poor countries once our vulnerable are vaccinated | World | News





The World Health Organization (WHO) wants the UK to suspend its vaccination program once vulnerable groups have received their vaccines. It is about freeing up global supplies for vulnerable people in the poorest countries. WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris urged the UK to “wait” because equitable global distribution of vaccines is “clearly morally the right thing to do”. This contradicts Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s goal of getting all British adults their first dose by the fall.

Ms Harris told BBC Breakfast on Saturday: “We call on all countries under these circumstances to do so: ‘wait, wait for these other groups’. “We will be appealing to everyone in the UK as well, you can wait.” “We’re asking countries, once you have these groups of high-risk health workers, make sure that the supplies you have access to is provided to others. “While it is clearly morally the right thing to do, it is also economically the right thing to do. READ MORE: EU JAB Row: Senior official scheduled to resign before flashback

However, on Friday, after the conviction, the EU backed down and decided not to act on the Article 16 trigger. The UK has now said it does not expect any disruption to the vaccine from the EU. EU officials said on Saturday it was a “mistake” to consider invoking Article 16 of the Brexit emergency powers in Northern Ireland. The conflict over EU Article 16 lags far behind Britain and the US in the race to vaccinate its citizens. Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss said: “Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken to Ursula von der Leyen.

“She made it clear that these contractual supplies would not be interrupted. “It’s very important insurance and of course we also have our vaccines produced in the UK. “If you look at our vaccine pipeline, 367 million doses, we have a significant supply to be able to immunize the British population.” The WHO has said countries should allow the release of vaccine sticks to allow “two billion doses” to be “fairly distributed” around the world by the end of 2021.

Currently, the WHO is on a mission to China to try to find out the reasons for the original epidemic in Wuhan. Reports suggest that Chinese authorities are tightly controlling the movements of WHO officials. The WHO team visited Jinyintan hospital this week, where doctors had collected samples from early patients suffering from what was then called unidentified pneumonia at the end of 2019. More soon…







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos