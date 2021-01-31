Survey: PDIP and Golkar are the first two chosen by respondents





Up to 81.9 percent of respondents believed in the government’s economic stimulus package. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Indonesia Development Monitoring (IDM) has released its latest survey on people’s attitudes towards government and political parties during the Covid-19 pandemic. The result, without mentioning the names of the political parties, PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) and the Golkar in the two largest parties for which respondents would vote if elections were held today. IDM executive director Tri Permadi said the PDIP and Golkar would both get 16% of the respondents’ votes if the elections were held today. “No less than 16.7% voted for the PDI-P and 16.1% for the Golkar party,” Permadi said in a press release on Sunday (1/31). The remainder, the Democratic Party is in third place, winning 11.6% of the vote of respondents from 34 provinces across Indonesia. Followed by the National Awakening Party (PKB) with 8.9% and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) with 6.6%. In fact, the Gerindra party was only able to garner 5.2% of the votes of respondents, under Nasdem, who would have won 6.2% of the vote if the election had taken place today. The next position is occupied by the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) with 2.3%. Meanwhile, the National Mandate Party (PAN) and United Development Party (PPP) gained just 2.1% each. Permadi said the second political party eligibility mock survey was carried out by mentioning the nine names of political parties that currently hold seats in the DPR RI parliament. From this simulation, Golkar and PDIP will still be the second highest number of selected respondents if the election took place today. Namely, PDI Perjuangan managed to garner 18.2% of the vote, while Golkar won 18.1% of the vote. The next position was occupied by the Democratic Party with 14.2%, PKB 9.7%, PKS 7.7%, Nasdem 6.4% and Gerindra 5.9%. PAN and PPP are in the last two of the nine political parties which deliver their representatives to Senayan. PAN won 3.1%, while PPP won only 1.9% of the vote. The IDM survey also shows that the majority of respondents still believe in President Joko Widodo-Ma’ruf Amin’s government programs. Of 1,650 respondents, up to 81.9 percent of respondents believed that the program economic recovery the government can overcome the impact of Covid-19. Only 11.7 percent doubted that the government program could restore the national economy. On the other hand, 74.9% of the population continue to support and believe in the Jokowi-Ma’ruf government until the end of their term in 2024. Meanwhile, no less than 21.3% do not did not believe that the Jokowi-Ma’ruf administration would be completed before 2024. IDM also asked parliament for political party support for the Jokowi-Ma’ruf government. As a result, Golkar was named as the political party that most supported the government’s Jokowi-Ma’ruf program. “According to 1,650 people polled, 96.7 percent of the Golkar party are considered very supportive of Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin’s government programs,” Permadi said. Meanwhile, PDI Perjuangan was in second place with 90.8% of the vote, followed by PKB with 87.7%, Nasdem with 86.8% and PPP with 80.7%. The ranks of political parties were then occupied by Gerindra with 48.6%, the Democrats 30.7%, PAN 30.5% and PKS 29.7%. The IDM survey was conducted from January 10 to 19, 2021 through telephone interviews with randomly selected respondents. Margin of error survey estimated at +/- 2.44%, with a confidence level of 95%. Respondents are also distributed proportionately across 34 provinces.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos