Grim milestone in Covd deaths, local elections and vaccination centers

It was a week in which the government gritted its teeth and faced even more bad news about the number of deaths from Covid19 and dropped a clue as to when schools might reopen. Our political editor Paul Francis takes a look at the news of the week.

Boris Johnson faced a grim stage this week in the pandemic

An unwanted milestone: Boris Johnson Contrition over the grim number of deaths from the corona virus meant it was a sobering week, inevitably dominated by the bad news that more than 100,000 had fallen victim to the infection – including 4,000 in Kent.

Given that the government had previously suggested at the start of the epidemic that a figure of 20,000 deaths could be a good result, it is no wonder the Prime Minister cut something from an inconsolable figure when a press conference in Downing Street.







He expressed his grief, saying he had taken full responsibility – which was perhaps a harsh judgment on himself as there are undoubtedly other figures who bear part of the responsibility.

Not that the Prime Minister wants to dwell on the prospects for a public inquiry, saying the time was not right to investigate how authorities have responded to the pandemic.

However, it was time for the government to define its roadmap for when the country emerges from the lockout.

Call it cynical, but this announcement of relays to ease restrictions – especially around schools – seemed to want to distract from the undeniably depressing news of 100,000 deaths.

With thousands of parents losing the will to do even more learning at home, and with many children overcoming the novelty of home classes, the idea that it will take at least six weeks before a school opens its doors. doors wasn’t really good news.

The government is understandably cautious when it comes to making firm commitments, but the news of a possible date for the reopening of schools was so heavily nuanced that it would have been easier to nail jelly to a wall.

Yet at least it gave parents who were fighting in chores of homework a glimmer of light at the end of the very long tunnel.

Can he look like this?

For the account: Will the elections scheduled for May take place and if they do not, when will they be? Despite governments’ insistence that the polls be held on May 6, it is not difficult to find dissenting votes. An electoral official said that the logistics of the counts were a major challenge, especially in ensuring respect for social distance. How you handle this is anyone’s guess. Counting elections takes a lot of work – for obvious reasons. It’s not just about counting those that matter, but that most applicants and their teams have the right to attend, which further increases the numbers.

While this can be overcome, there is the problem of staffing and operating polling stations. Another delay seems to be on the agenda, possibly until the fall. Voters can be relieved or disappointed. Politically, more time could be beneficial for the Tories, who have braced themselves for a bit of a beating at the hands of disgruntled voters in the county council election.

What will come out of your mailbox?

Lose the brochures: The national lockdown has had an electoral consequence: you may not receive so many leaflets from the various parties in your mailbox as Election Day approaches.

The cabinet cabinet has written to all parliamentary parties urging them to remove leaflets and demarches during and until the lockdown is over.

For some, this might be a blessing in disguise; most of these leaflets tend to end up in the trash anyway. But some are clearly unhappy, rightly pointing out that it seems to be going after politicians.

How come the ban doesn’t extend to pizza delivery brochures; mailings from real estate agencies and those asking if you have gold to sell (who has it?)

Dr Sarah Phillips gives Peter Hail of Folkestone his vaccination at the old Debenhams store Photo: Barry Goodwin

Brexit drops the drug: After a growing clamor from MPs – including ultra-loyalist Rehman Chishti, MP for Gillngham – for more vaccination centers, Kent has finally come on the government’s radar, with news of mass centers in the former Debenhams store in Folkestone and another in Gravesham. There had been rumors of another in Thanet but if there are any, it’s not official yet. While the late increase in the number of centers is welcome, the feud over immunization supplies is not so welcome – caught in what some see as retribution for Brexit. The “b” word just won’t go away.

