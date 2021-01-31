Five minutes with the Minister of Hospitality

We recently managed to take five minutes with Claire Bosi to catch up on the petition asking the government to appoint a minister of hospitality.

On January 11, 2021, a debate in Westminster Hall, chaired by MP Catherine McKinnell, raised the petition launched by Claire Bosi, editor-in-chief of Chef & Restaurant Magazine, calling for the creation of a hospitality minister within from the British government.

The debate on the petition, which garnered over 208,000 signatures, brought together 20 MPs from multiple parties, although it was noted that many more were keen to attend, but due to Covid restrictions the number of people allowed to sit was limited.

The overwhelming sentiment of the MPs who spoke was of deep concern to the hospitality industry, and they all recognized that a voice in government, a champion in Whitehall and clear representation in the future was essential to the sector.

So, after a fruitful debate, where does that leave the movement now? What happens next? And what can be done to make us appoint a minister of hospitality?

Bosi was happy to elaborate:

I could not be more satisfied with the outcome of the debate. It was evident that MPs, no matter what party they represented or where they were based in the UK, agreed that a sector as large as ours, which employs so many people, requires a dedicated minister and not a shared responsibility, gathered in others. heavily loaded portfolios.

“Ultimately, the decision rests with current Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“The plan now, moving forward, is to continue to influence the Prime Minister and his entourage, by exposing all the benefits to the government and the hospitality industry of having a high level voice through a Minister of Hotels.

“Do I believe Boris Johnson will make this important meeting for our industry? I absolutely do. This is one of the most important decisions he can make for the future of our industry.

“I believe he recognizes the importance of hospitality and wants a collaborative approach for the future. There has been a lot of damage to our industry over the years, not just because of the pandemic. This damage is due to a deep disregard for our industry on the part of some politicians and little investment in understanding the nuances and gaps within the industry. A dedicated minister can right so many wrongs. For example, our culinary education providers have seen their funding cut time and time again, until we have only 170 colleges in the UK offering hospitality as a career. It is time for our industry and government to work together.

“After Brexit, we run the risk of not having the workforce to run our businesses and maintain our current $ 138 billion a year industry. We have, for years, relied on the arrival of an EU workforce in the UK, and now it’s not that simple. We need to be able to nurture our own young people into the industry, see it as an ambitious career choice and lead to huge successes. By endorsing our sector giving it status in government, the WP can really speed this up for us.

“The UK government needs a healthy and vibrant hotel industry. Apart from the tax revenues that we pay directly, we are the largest employers under the age of 25, we support students throughout their studies in other professions while they are at university by offering them a job part time. And we are the benchmark in the industry when someone loses their job and is looking for another – we save the government in unemployment benefits.

So, as Claire and her team plan the next strategy to encourage Boris Johnson to hear from a hospitality minister, what can we do? Once again, Bosi was clear:

“Keep the conversation alive, speak directly with your own MPs. Engage with your staff and peers, talk to your customers – let’s stay positive, upbeat, and hopeful.

“This ministerial request has never been solely about the pandemic. It is the future of one of the oldest and most exciting industries in the UK. Look at the recent success of Clare Smyth – started her training at 16, at 42 becomes the first female 3 Michelin stars in the UK. We are global players, an industry that the UK – and its government – can be proud of.

“As long as Boris Johnson doesn’t look me in the eye and explain why he believes that the creation of a Minister of Hospitality is not the right form of representation for our sector, I will always continue in this direction. . I recognize that it has a lot to do right now, and while we are not a priority, the time will come when we should be. And whether we end up with a new prime minister or a new government, that statement stands.

“But, at the end of the day, I believe Boris Johnson will give our request high consideration and see the benefit for his government of allowing us exclusive representation. A reshuffle is slated for late spring and now will be the perfect time to appoint a hospitality minister. “

Bosi is passionate about the campaign and the need for such a date, just as we had five minutes with her, we hope Boris Johnson grants Bosi the same.

