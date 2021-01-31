Boris Johnson warned EU vaccine blockade risked the lives of retirees in ‘spicy’ seven-hour showdown

BORIS Johnson has warned that the EU vaccine blockade risks the lives of British PAOs in a ‘spicy’ seven-hour confrontation with Ursula von der Leyen.

In what has been described as his ‘Falklands moment’, the Prime Minister saved the UK vaccine rollout in a series of late-night calls with the President of the European Commission.

Boris Johnson has dissuaded the EU from plans to block Pfizer jabs in a series of 'spicy' phone calls, sources say

UK cases are finally down as lockdown takes effect and jab program rolls out for the most vulnerable

And he forced the bloc to back down on its attempt to prevent jab supplies from reaching Britain.

The Prime Minister is said to have won after giving a serious warning that blocking blows would result in the deaths of British grandparents.

Ms von der Leyen has abandoned plans to prevent 3.5 million doses of Phizerjab from reaching the UK after heated talks.

‘MOMENT OF THE FALKLANDS’

While a single vaccination offers some protection against the coronavirus, both are needed to achieve maximum impact.

Tory MPs were thrilled with the Prime Minister’s victory, with one describing the EU’s surrender as Mr Johnson’s ‘Falklands moment’.

The backbench MP said: “This could be the moment when Boris’ Falklands ministers played a blind man.”

MPs on both sides of the Brexit divide have also announced Mr Johnson’s efforts.

One Remainer reportedly said, “If this had happened in 2016, I would have voted to leave without blinking.”

But Northern Ireland’s Prime Minister Arlene Foster was less diplomatic, calling the EU decision “an incredible act of hostility”.

This morning, politicians across the spectrum united in condemning the EU decision – while the Irish Taoiseach admitted he had no idea of ​​the plans until they were made public.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen issued descent message after difficult talks with PM

Yesterday 8.38 million Britons received at least one vaccine – 57% of the top four priority groups

The vaccine dispute exploded on Friday night when Brussels said it would trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

This would have created a hard border on the island of Ireland along with other measures to prevent supplies of Pfizer vaccines from reaching Britain.

Mr Johnson called an emergency meeting at No10 to decide on the UK’s response, before speaking with the Commission Chairman just before 10 p.m.

He reportedly set out his demands in the appeals, warning Ms von der Leyen that his actions could threaten the Irish peace process, the Daily mail reports.

The two leaders spoke again at 10:30 p.m. and the Prime Minister warned the EU chief that his actions could deprive millions of vulnerable Britons of their second Pfizer injections – and risk their lives.

Ms von der Leyen then agreed to drop the jab blockade in a screaming U-turn, issuing a descent message shortly after.

She wrote on Twitter: “Constructive talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson tonight.

“We have agreed on the principle that there should be no restrictions on the export of vaccines by companies where they have contractual responsibilities.”

Speaking of important calls, a spokesperson for No 10 said: “The Prime Minister has spoken with the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen.

“He expressed serious concerns about the potential impact that the measures the EU has taken today on vaccine exports could have.”

This morning, former Prime Minister Tony Blair was among the political figures to denounce the alleged EU blockade.

He told Sophy Ridge on Sky that the “unacceptable” plans were “very stupid”, adding: “It is very important for people in Europe, and here too, to understand why Britain is so far away. vaccine is not just because AstraZeneca is being developed here in the UK, but because we closed contracts faster than the European Commission. “

The UK is ten to twelve weeks ahead of the EU when it comes to vaccinations, he said.

Meanwhile, Irish Prime Minister Michel Martins said the plans had been “blinded”.

“The Commission made a public announcement, and that is when we learned about it,” he said.

However, he said he did not believe the decision was made out of spite, telling the BBC’s Andrew Marr: “It was certainly not an act of hostility.”

Liz Truss says elderly and vulnerable will die if UK abandons vaccination schedule

UK remains on track to vaccinate over 13 million of the most vulnerable by mid-February

And Commerce Secretary Liz Truss said the EU has now guaranteed future stocks of Pfizer vaccine.

She also said the UK needs to stick to its vaccination schedule rather than prioritizing teachers during an interview with Sky.

“The problem is that for every person you immunize who is not in the most vulnerable group, it is someone in the most vulnerable group who does not get the vaccine and who is more likely to die within weeks and weeks. months to come “. she says.

“I don’t think it’s fair.

“It is the decision taken by the independent committee that we are going to vaccinate first the over 70s and the most vulnerable, then the over 50s.

Elsewhere, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said on Saturday afternoon that the EU “admits to having made a mistake” and “backed down” following the conversation between the two leaders.

He said: “We are confident, we have assurances, that the supply that we have purchased, the supply that we have paid for, will be delivered.”

And Dominic Raab said he was “reassured” that the EU has “no desire to block suppliers who fulfill contracts for the distribution of vaccines in the United Kingdom”.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs tweeted yesterday afternoon: “The world is watching and it is only through international collaboration that we will overcome this pandemic.”

The government is believed to be well prepared for a possible vaccine blockade and had already made contingency plans to break any EU blockade, according to the Sunday Mail.

The document reports that supplies from the Pfizer jab could have been airlifted out of the continent as part of a “vaccine safety exercise” adapted from plans for a no-deal Brexit.

This is a record 598,389 people who received at least one dose of the vaccine yesterday.

Of this figure, 549,943 were donated in England.

25,299 additional blows were administered in Wales and 23,055 in Scotland.

Boris Johnson was pictured this week at the French biotechnology lab Valneva in Livingston, Scotland, where they will produce a Covid 19 vaccine