Politics
Boris Johnson warned EU vaccine blockade risked the lives of retirees in ‘spicy’ seven-hour showdown
BORIS Johnson has warned that the EU vaccine blockade risks the lives of British PAOs in a ‘spicy’ seven-hour confrontation with Ursula von der Leyen.
In what has been described as his ‘Falklands moment’, the Prime Minister saved the UK vaccine rollout in a series of late-night calls with the President of the European Commission.
Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest news and updates
And he forced the bloc to back down on its attempt to prevent jab supplies from reaching Britain.
The Prime Minister is said to have won after giving a serious warning that blocking blows would result in the deaths of British grandparents.
Ms von der Leyen has abandoned plans to prevent 3.5 million doses of Phizerjab from reaching the UK after heated talks.
It comes as:
‘MOMENT OF THE FALKLANDS’
While a single vaccination offers some protection against the coronavirus, both are needed to achieve maximum impact.
Tory MPs were thrilled with the Prime Minister’s victory, with one describing the EU’s surrender as Mr Johnson’s ‘Falklands moment’.
The backbench MP said: “This could be the moment when Boris’ Falklands ministers played a blind man.”
MPs on both sides of the Brexit divide have also announced Mr Johnson’s efforts.
One Remainer reportedly said, “If this had happened in 2016, I would have voted to leave without blinking.”
But Northern Ireland’s Prime Minister Arlene Foster was less diplomatic, calling the EU decision “an incredible act of hostility”.
This morning, politicians across the spectrum united in condemning the EU decision – while the Irish Taoiseach admitted he had no idea of the plans until they were made public.
The vaccine dispute exploded on Friday night when Brussels said it would trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.
This would have created a hard border on the island of Ireland along with other measures to prevent supplies of Pfizer vaccines from reaching Britain.
Mr Johnson called an emergency meeting at No10 to decide on the UK’s response, before speaking with the Commission Chairman just before 10 p.m.
He reportedly set out his demands in the appeals, warning Ms von der Leyen that his actions could threaten the Irish peace process, the Daily mail reports.
The two leaders spoke again at 10:30 p.m. and the Prime Minister warned the EU chief that his actions could deprive millions of vulnerable Britons of their second Pfizer injections – and risk their lives.
Ms von der Leyen then agreed to drop the jab blockade in a screaming U-turn, issuing a descent message shortly after.
She wrote on Twitter: “Constructive talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson tonight.
“We have agreed on the principle that there should be no restrictions on the export of vaccines by companies where they have contractual responsibilities.”
Speaking of important calls, a spokesperson for No 10 said: “The Prime Minister has spoken with the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen.
“He expressed serious concerns about the potential impact that the measures the EU has taken today on vaccine exports could have.”
This morning, former Prime Minister Tony Blair was among the political figures to denounce the alleged EU blockade.
He told Sophy Ridge on Sky that the “unacceptable” plans were “very stupid”, adding: “It is very important for people in Europe, and here too, to understand why Britain is so far away. vaccine is not just because AstraZeneca is being developed here in the UK, but because we closed contracts faster than the European Commission. “
The UK is ten to twelve weeks ahead of the EU when it comes to vaccinations, he said.
Meanwhile, Irish Prime Minister Michel Martins said the plans had been “blinded”.
“The Commission made a public announcement, and that is when we learned about it,” he said.
However, he said he did not believe the decision was made out of spite, telling the BBC’s Andrew Marr: “It was certainly not an act of hostility.”
And Commerce Secretary Liz Truss said the EU has now guaranteed future stocks of Pfizer vaccine.
She also said the UK needs to stick to its vaccination schedule rather than prioritizing teachers during an interview with Sky.
“The problem is that for every person you immunize who is not in the most vulnerable group, it is someone in the most vulnerable group who does not get the vaccine and who is more likely to die within weeks and weeks. months to come “. she says.
“I don’t think it’s fair.
“It is the decision taken by the independent committee that we are going to vaccinate first the over 70s and the most vulnerable, then the over 50s.
Elsewhere, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said on Saturday afternoon that the EU “admits to having made a mistake” and “backed down” following the conversation between the two leaders.
He said: “We are confident, we have assurances, that the supply that we have purchased, the supply that we have paid for, will be delivered.”
And Dominic Raab said he was “reassured” that the EU has “no desire to block suppliers who fulfill contracts for the distribution of vaccines in the United Kingdom”.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs tweeted yesterday afternoon: “The world is watching and it is only through international collaboration that we will overcome this pandemic.”
The government is believed to be well prepared for a possible vaccine blockade and had already made contingency plans to break any EU blockade, according to the Sunday Mail.
The document reports that supplies from the Pfizer jab could have been airlifted out of the continent as part of a “vaccine safety exercise” adapted from plans for a no-deal Brexit.
SNOW IDIOT
More than 5,000 demand that binman who kicked a child’s snowman get a job
RIDDLE OF DEATH
British expat found dead ‘with hand tied to bridge’ on sunken sailboat
MAD PARKING
Fake Bristol Zoo car park attendant ‘swindled visitors for 20 years’
BATTLE OF TOM
Captain Tom was unable to receive the Covid vaccine due to pneumonia medication
COVID COMBAT
Captain Sir Tom Moore, 100, in hospital to fight Covid and pneumonia
GROUNDED
Hopes for summer getaway dashed as travel ban in place for ‘foreseeable future’
This is a record 598,389 people who received at least one dose of the vaccine yesterday.
Of this figure, 549,943 were donated in England.
25,299 additional blows were administered in Wales and 23,055 in Scotland.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]