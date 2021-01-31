Tom Brady mocks Donald Trump’s support





Tom Brady was not immune to ridicule on “Saturday Night Live” this week. In a cold opening called “What Still Works,” a character played by Kate McKinnon interviews guests in an effort to find out which areas of the country are still functioning well.

She rules out the government, the stock market, social media and the coronavirus vaccine rollout (via an appearance by OJ Simpson) before calling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, played by John Krasinksi, on stage.

She immediately tries to make Brady the antidote for the rest of her guests. He’s at his 10th Super Bowl when he’s 43. He joined a Buccaneers franchise that has always struggled and his fortunes have changed. He is expected to win – and he wins. Tom Brady is still working.

Brady admits to McKinnon that despite all of this, not many people support him. And she says she would support Brady because he’s “the only fucking thing this country can still count on.”

But, of course, there is a problem.

“And it’s not like you’re some weird Trump guy or anything, right?” McKinnon asks.

“Thank you for inviting me,” Krasinski said before running off.

You can watch the bit at 6:21 am in the video below.

Oof.

Brady’s relationship with Trump took center stage in 2015 when he was spotted with a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker. When asked if Brady hopes Trump would be president, he showed his support for Trump during her election against Hillary Clinton.

I hope. That would be great. There would be a putting green on the White House lawn, I’m sure, Brady told reporters.

Brady, however, stepped back from the political discussion as Trump’s campaign gained momentum. His wife Gisele even wrote on Instagram that she and Brady would not be supporting Trump. Brady avoided questions about his friendship with Trump until recently, when he shared more information.

Then the whole political aspect came in, and I think I got involved in a lot of these things because it was so polarizing around election time. It was uncomfortable for me, because you can’t and not that I would cancel a friendship but political support is so different from supporting a friend, Brady said in an interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM in April 2020.

