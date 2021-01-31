Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK fearing Chinese crackdown

LONDON (AP) Cindy had a comfortable lifestyle in Hong Kong: she owned several properties with her husband, they had great deals. But last year she decided to leave it all behind and move her family to Britain, and even a global pandemic was not going to influence her decision.

To uproot oneself like that is certainly not easy. But things got uglier last year, the government was really chasing us, said the businesswoman and mother of two young children who did not give her last name because she feared repercussions for her. ‘be pronounced against the Chinese government. Everything we value – free speech, fair elections, freedoms – has been eroded. It’s no longer the Hong Kong we used to know, it’s no longer a place we can call home.

Cindy, who landed in London last week, is among thousands of Hong Kong people who have fled their hometown since Beijing imposed a draconian national security law on the territory last summer.

Some leave because they fear punishment for supporting pro-democracy protests. But many others like her say that China’s encroachment on their way of life and civil liberties has become unbearable, and they want to seek a better future for their children abroad. Most say they don’t plan to go back.

Many have confirmed their exit plans after Britain announced in July that it would open a special immigration route for up to 5 million eligible Hong Kong people to live, work and eventually settle in the UK .

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week the offer showed Britain was honoring its deep historical ties with Hong Kong, a former colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997 on the understanding that it would retain its freedoms of Western style and much of its political autonomy. not seen on mainland China.

British National Overseas visa applications officially open on Sunday, although many like Wong have already arrived on British soil to get a head start. Eligible Hong Kong people can currently come to the UK for six months, but from Sunday they can apply for the right to live and work in the country for five years. After that, they can apply for settlement status and then UK citizenship.

The UK government has said some 7,000 people with British National Overseas (BNO) status have arrived since July. He estimates that more than 300,000 people will accept the offer of extended residency rights over the next five years.

Wong said she wanted to leave as soon as possible because she feared Beijing might decide to end the exodus.

The Chinese government said it had not ruled out tougher tactics, she said. I think they might blame it if tens of thousands of young professionals started to leave, as it would surely shake up the Hong Kong economy and they wouldn’t like it at all.

Beijing said on Friday that it would no longer recognize the BNO passport as a travel document or form of identification, and criticized the offer of British citizenship as a measure that seriously undermines China’s sovereignty. The effect of this announcement was not clear, as many Hong Kong people have multiple passports.

Beijing drastically toughened its stance on Hong Kong after massive anti-government protests in 2019 turned violent and plunged the city into a months-long crisis. Since the promulgation of the security laws, dozens of pro-democracy activists have been arrested, and young leaders of the movements have been imprisoned or fled abroad.

Because the new law broadly defines acts of subversion, secession, foreign collusion and terrorism, many in Hong Kong fear that the expression of any form of political opposition – even the posting of messages on social media – could get them into trouble.

I think if you knew when to shut up you would be okay with staying in Hong Kong, said Fan, 39, who also recently arrived in London. Like Wong, he didn’t want to give his full name. But I don’t want to do this. I can complain about the queen if I wanted to – I can say it all here.

Fan, an entertainer, had sold his apartment in Hong Kong and plans to slowly build a new life in Britain – a country he had never even visited before. He won’t be the only one starting from scratch.

This is a truly unique wave of emigration that some people did not have time to visit the country they are settling in. Many have no experience living abroad, said Miriam Lo, who runs Excelsior UK, a relocation agency. And because of the pandemic, they couldn’t even come and see a house before deciding to buy.

The UK government estimates that there are 2.9 million BNO status holders eligible to move to the UK, with an additional 2.3 million eligible dependents. The UK introduced BNO passports in the 1980s for people who were UK citizens of dependent territories in relation to Hong Kong. Until recently, passports had limited benefits as they did not confer nationality or the right to live and work in Britain.

Cindy, the businesswoman, was still recovering from jet lag, but she is optimistic about her future.

We want to bring Hong Kong’s energy, our resources and our finances here, she said. The move is for our children, of course. But we also want to build a new life here for ourselves.