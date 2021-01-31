Remove Trump from social media





The suspended Twitter account of US President Donald Trump (Photo illustration by Justin … [+] Sullivan / Getty Images)

Getty Images

Shortly after the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, a number of social media companies, starting with Twitter, kicked President Donald Trump from their platforms. After Twitter, Facebook banned Trump from its platforms, including Instagram, and then other social media companies, including YouTube, followed suit. Within days, Trump found himself without a digital means of getting his word out.

Of course, he was not silent as president, he could call a press conference at any time, and he could be sure that the media would attend. But like many politicians who had learned the power of unfiltered internet access, Trump had grown used to being able to have his say whenever he wanted. Now, thanks to the actions of a few large companies, he has not been able to get his word out the way he wanted.

This raised questions in many circles at the time, and these questions have not gone away since. What are the implications of silencing a sitting president? Is it legal or ethical to cut off access to these platforms?

Deplatforming

To answer this question, the Georgetown University Law Center hosted a roundtable with four of its top legal experts to examine the issue of depreciation of a sitting president.

The first question, whether it is legal for companies to remove a sitting president from a publicly accessible social media platform such as Twitter or Facebook, was answered at the start of the panel discussion by the moderator. Hillary Brill, Acting Director of the Georgetown Laws Institute for Technology. Law and politics. Brill noted the outcry from many when it happened that this was somewhat of a limitation on free speech, noting that the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution only protects the freedom of speech. expression against government limitations, She noted that Twitter, Facebook and other companies were private. companies. There is no First Amendment issue regarding their actions to prevent the President from posting on their services.

“White-Gravenor Room at Georgetown University, Washington DC.”

Getty

But that didn’t mean there weren’t any worries. Professor Erin Carrol, who teaches communications and technology and the press, said she was concerned about the power of big tech and the lack of transparency. When you eliminate the misinformation, will there be any truth behind it? she asked.

Unfortunately, there may not be. Carroll pointed out that when Trump and his supporters were launched from traditional social media, they switched to other platforms, such as Telegram and Signal, which are messaging services that law enforcement agencies have. little access, and Gab, who makes little effort to control content. of messages. Another social media site, Speak, was initially a kind of home for Twitter refugees, but sponsors didn’t like its lack of moderation and Amazon, which hosted the service, refused to broadcast it. . It actually killed Parler.

The word does not go away

Speech doesn’t go away, Carroll said, it just finds other places.

According to Professor David Vladeck, AB Chettle Chair in Civil Procedure at Georgetown Law and former head of the FTC’s Consumer Protection Bureau, much of the problem with removing someone like Trump from a platform is rooted in section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. He said section 230 allowed for a lot of the problems. It grants very broad immunity for the publication of damaging or defamatory information. He said that if he doubts that Section 230, which protects Internet service providers from liability for material that others post on their sites, will be repealed, he thinks it is likely to be. amended. He noted that former President Trump’s desire to repeal this article was based on his lack of understanding of what he was doing. Indeed, he said, it would have allowed much more control over what he posted, rather than less.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies remotely during a hearing to discuss reform of Section 230 of the … [+] Communications Decency Act (Photo by Greg Nash / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GREG NASH / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

POOL / AFP via Getty Images

This then raised the question of how to control online content. Professor Anupam Chander, who teaches communications and technology law, suggested that amending section 230 to provide more content moderation might not be a good thing. It could lead to a Disneyfied universe, he said. This would be the one in which no negative information exists.

Transparency required

Instead, Carroll said what is needed is for the industry to embrace more transparency in how they make decisions. She said when new rules, like a revision of section 230, are made, it needs to be done by people who understand it and who understand how online services like Twitter and Facebook work.

How do we have policies that favor fact over propaganda, Carroll asked. She suggested that there must be some accountability in who makes decisions such as the displatformance of a president.

So far, however, there doesn’t seem to be an obvious answer to the question of when and if to remove such a platform from the president (or anyone for that matter). But it became clear that the first step should be to update the current legislation to at least reflect the functioning of these services and to ensure transparency /

