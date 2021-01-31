Here are the lies Trump is now telling about his business





While the ex-president continues to pretend he won an election he lost, his real estate company is widely lying on his website.

Visit the Trump Organizations website and you’ll find glassy New York City skyscrapers, Virginia vines, and a glittering Vegas pool. Along with all the glamor is data and numbers on the affairs of presidents. Much of this data, however, is not true.

Consider the statistics on 40 Wall Street. The website calls the skyscraper a historic 72-story address. It’s actually a 63-story building, according to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The site says it has 1.3 million square feet of office space. He really has 1.1 million, according to the document.

What the Trump organization claims

Same building, two descriptions. The President’s website (above) boasts that 40 Wall Street is bigger than an SEC filing (below) says.

What the documents say

.

The website says the Presidents’ Hotel in Las Vegas, a golden tower just off the Strip, stands 64 stories tall. He would, if his floors didn’t jump from the eighth level to the 16th level. But since a drawing filed with the local authorities appears to show them doing this, the building is actually over 57 stories tall.

What the Trump organization claims

In the Trump building in Las Vegas, it takes some strange calculations to reach 64 floors. Above the ground floor there is an office, five floors of parking, a swimming pool, and then the “16th level”, from an architectural drawing (below).

What the documents say

.

The site says the Trump Tower rises 68 stories above Fifth Avenue. But there are fewer than 65 floors in the building, according to an analysis of documents filed with the SEC and New York. The site claims that the first 26 floors are made up of luxury office space, although the SEC filing only notes 13 office floors.

What the Trump organization claims

Many buildings ignore the 13th floor. But, as an SEC filing (below) shows, Trump Tower jumps from the sixth to the 13th floor, jumping straight from the fifth to the 14th.

What the documents say

.

The inflated numbers don’t just appear on the Trump Organizations website. Pick a large news organization, and there’s a good chance they amplified Trump’s claims. A brief search revealed examples from The New York Times, The Washington Post, Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, CBS News, and, yes, Forbes. Newsrooms train journalists to get their information from direct sources, which can make it easy to ignore false statements, especially those about trivial matters. After all, who would lie about the size of their buildings?

Donald Trump, of course. In fact, he has been using such tactics for years. Veteran Trump columnist Timothy OBrien called him for inflating the number of floors at Trump Tower years ago. It didn’t deter Trump. Truthful hyperbole is how the former president describes this sort of thing. I play on people’s fantasies, he wrote in his 1987 bestseller, Trump: The Art of the Deal. People don’t always think big on their own, but they can still get very turned on by those who do. That’s why a little hyperbole never hurts. People want to believe that something is the biggest, the biggest and the most spectacular.

It goes beyond the typical hyperbole, however. The Trump World Tower, for example, does not have 90 floors. Trump has just decided to call the 70th floor the 90th, saying in a document filed with local authorities that the ceilings were high enough to justify his miscalculation.

What the Trump organization claims

The website describes the Trump World Tower as a “90 story” building while touting its “70 story glass curtain wall facade” on another page. It’s easy to get confused, given that Trump calls the 70th floor the 90th.

What the documents say

.

Its website says another building in Manhattan, Trump International Hotel & Tower, has 52 floors. But its 52nd floor really seems to be the 45th. Even the Trump organization is struggling to keep up with all the conflicting information. One part of the website states that Trump National Doral has 700 rooms. In another it says 643.

What the Trump organization claims

The condo statement for Trump International Hotel & Tower (below) describes how Trump refers to the 16th level of the building as the 23rd, thus inflating the total number of floors.

What the documents say

.

Representatives of the Trump organization did not respond to requests for comment.

Some statements are more defensible than others. For example, Trumps’ biography describes him as an unrivaled negotiator, which someone might say, even though the latest Forbes 400 listed 13 New York real estate moguls wealthier than Trump. The site says 40 Wall Street is directly across from the New York Stock Exchange, although it is actually a bit lower. The site boasts that the Trumps Westchester County Golf Club is just 30 minutes from New York City, which could be true, if you start in the nearest borough of New York City, the Bronx, and come across very little traffic on the way north. Or if you take a helicopter.

In addition to all the buildings, Trumps’ website includes a page about his plane. It features a photo of a black helicopter, with a vanity tail number: N76-DT. Nowhere does the page mention that Trump recently sold the asset. Given Trump’s propensity to peddle false information first as a businessman, then as president, now again as a businessman, it seems unlikely that all the inaccuracies are corrected soon.

What the Trump organization claims

The holding company that owned the helicopter pictured right on Trump’s website recently closed a sale of $ 900,000, according to a document the Trump organization submitted to U.S. officials (below).

What the documents say

.

