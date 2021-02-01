The Emerald Jewel Wasp and Donald Trump – Longmont Times-Call





In the current American scientist, Kenneth Catania describes in horrifying and shuddering detail how the emerald wasp takes over the American cockroach as a breeding strategy.

Catania chills the reader with written details, photos and drawings. If it manages to dodge the roach’s defensive maneuvers, the wasp stings a sequence of locations. It paralyzes the front legs, then goes bankrupt: it poisons the brain, literally making a cockroach zombie. After biting the antennae and sucking the blood from the roaches in the stump, the wasp leads the now docile roach to its demise. He lays an egg near a slit in roach armor. The egg hatches and the larva invades the body of the roach where it eats the inner pieces of living creatures, pupates and finally bursts like Alien in the eponymous 1979 film. Brrr.

The roach then dies, of course. No one attributes great intelligence to the Wasp, but it does have an evolved cunning that allows it to spread.

Now consider what Trump has done to the nation. Using an unbridled selfish ego as an ersatz venom, he crippled the Republican Party, won the Electoral College, and set out to mold the machinery of government like zombies to his will. With varying success, he inserted toads: to convert the Department of Justice to its own private law firm; open federal lands to commercial exploitation; to bring down the postal service as a threat to his re-election; vitiating the effectiveness of state departments in tempering its international shenanigans; put prevarication blinders on the public so that they cannot see their COVID mismanagement; reward friends with wealth, forgiveness and influence; escape Congress and embezzle Defense funds to build an unnecessary wall; and more. He used Air Force One to spread his gospel and the bully’s pulpit to incite sedition.

To consolidate his position, he deliberately pitted the American against the American, and this is arguably his worst legacy. He could have listened to Black Lives Matter since its inception, he could have moderate white supremacy, he could have encouraged Congress to work in synchronicity, he could have united the public by attacking a deadly virus, he could have recognized that children of the DACA are truly American in any real sense. Instead, he has repeatedly stirred discord towards the pursuit of his one ambition: power.

Now to get personal. I placed bets on the presidential election with two longtime friends. Joe, my neighbor in Houston, paid, but noting the hundred dollar check with the United States will regret it. I have known another friend who has called him Nemo for 20 years since I moved to Longmont. After having written several ignored texts, I stopped by Nemos after the insurrection and the inauguration.

Then I went home and wrote this: You invited me in, and without further ado, I launched into an invective about the election and Biden’s actions since the inauguration. Fraud, stolen election, collected ballots, banana republic, amnesty of 11 million illegal immigrants, newspapers not covering the murder committed by an illegal immigrant, which you have deliberately not responded to my polite electronic nudges since then. election, with whom you also cut off communication with a Jewish friend who couldn’t handle the truth, that you had been thinking of sending me $ 200 in Monopoly money as a bet payment, and that the small claims court is my last resort.

If I misunderstood any part of the exchange as depicted here, please let me know because like I said at the time, it’s not going to go well and I left. I wouldn’t want an incorrect interpretation to color our relationship. I stopped with the hope of having a dialogue on how to guide the country through a clearly difficult political time and polarization. This dialogue was clearly not going to take place.

Nemo did not respond.

The good news is that if the larva fails to get inside, the roach will recover from the bite in the brain in about a week. Let’s get started on the recovery of Trumpism. Speak with your friends, we clearly have some work to do. The wasp does not care about the roach, except that it supports the wasps to reproduce. We can be smarter than Trump or even a wasp.

Richard Juday, electrical engineer and retired from NASA, has been a resident of Longmont for 19 years.

