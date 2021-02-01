Boris Johnson confident about vaccine supply despite EU back-and-forth

Boris Johnson has said he is very confident in the security of the UK’s supply of coronavirus vaccines no matter what comes and goes in the European Union.

The PM said on Sunday that we will continue to take action to protect deliveries, in his first public comments since Brussels briefly canceled part of the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland to impose controls on the export on jabs.

Her comments came after ministers agreed to a reset in relations with the EU after the widely criticized bloc decision which occurred as she struggled to resolve supply shortages from pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

In a video of No.10 filmed on Sunday, Mr Johnson assured a member of the public who was concerned about whether she would get her follow-up photo of the Belgian-made Pfizer vaccine who was very confident that we will be able to give you your second dose.

You will have seen all this stuff in the newspapers about our friends across the Channel and the differences with them, added the Prime Minister.

All I would say is that whatever came and went there, we were very confident in our security of supply.

We will continue to take steps to protect the UK’s security of supply and also to ensure that we speed up our own manufacturing.

Mr Johnsons’ comments came after he held emergency talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday to help negotiate a compromise after the bloc triggered Article 16 of the protocol. Northern Ireland, to an extent that risked a hard border with the Republic.

The Prime Minister insisted he wanted the UK to be vaccinated at the same time as the rest of Europe and the world, arguing that there was no reason for a country to get vaccinated. get vaccinated alone.

But with predictions that the nation will eventually have a surplus of shots after immunizing the population, questions have turned to when the government will help other nations.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said earlier it was too early to determine when the UK would send vaccines overseas.

We want to work with developing countries because we were only going to solve this problem when everyone in the world is vaccinated Liz Truss, Secretary of International Trade

She said we need to make sure our people are vaccinated first, but insisted that it would be damaging to become a vaccinated island when other countries did without.

It’s a little too early to say how we would roll out the XX vaccine, but we definitely want to work with friends and neighbors, we want to work with developing countries because we were only going to fix this after everyone else. worldwide will be vaccinated, Ms. Truss told Sophy Ridge Skys on Sunday.

She has been pressed to find out whether the UK will help allies and developing countries before the fall, when the government intends to deliver blows to everyone.

When asked if she could guarantee that the supply of Pfizer jabs would not be interrupted, Ms Truss told The Andrew Marr Show on the BBC: Yes, I can.

The Prime Minister met with the President of the European Commission. She assured him that there will be no interruption of the contracts we have with any EU producer, she added.

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said on Saturday the EU admitted it had made a mistake in its short-lived but widely doomed decision to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to control shipments of jabs.

A compromise has been found to prevent a possible hard border on the island of Ireland after a wave of diplomacy followed the EU’s surprise move on Friday.

Ministers expressed confidence that the government will meet its target of vaccinating the 15 million most vulnerable people in the UK by mid-February.

In a record daily increase, official data showed an increase of 598,389 in the number of people vaccinated, bringing the UK-wide total to 8,977,329.

But it came as 587 more people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the official death toll to 106,158.

