Explained: Yoga and Rabindranath in Chile, which PM Modi told Mann Ki Baat about





In his speech by Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, January 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the popularity of yoga in Chile and appreciated the Latin American nations’ love for Indian culture. My dear compatriots, thousands of kilometers from India, across many oceans and continents, is a country called Chile. It takes a long time to reach Chile from India. However, the scent of Indian culture has been around for a long time. Another important aspect is that yoga is extremely popular there, Modi said. The Chilean Congress, that is to say their Parliament, adopted a proposal. There, November 4th was declared National Yoga Day. Modi went on to say: Now you are wondering what is so special about November 4th! On November 4, 1962, the first yoga institution in Chile was established by Jos Rafael Estrada. By proclaiming this day National Yoga Day, a tribute was paid to Estrada ji. He also mentioned another personality. By the way, there is another aspect of the Chilean Parliament, which will interest you. The name of the vice-president of the Chilean Senate is Rabindranath Quinteros. It was so named, inspired by Vishwa Kavi Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. Who is Chiles Rabindranath Quinteros? Quinteros, 77, member of the Chilean Socialist Party, has been vice-president of the country’s Senate (upper house of the legislature) since March 2020. A former dental surgeon, Quinteros began his political career in 1989, at a time when Chile was transitioning to democracy from the regime of Augusto Pinochet, the dictator who had ruled the country since 1973. In 1990, Quinteros became the Steward (equivalent to the Chief Minister) of the southern coastal region of Los Lagos, part of which is in the scenic Patagonia region of South America. After holding this post until 2000, he was mayor of Puerto Montt for 12 years until 2012. In 2013, he was elected to the Chilean Senate of Los Lagos. Since March 2020, Quinteros has held the post of Vice-President of the Senate. Jos Rafael Estrada Estrada, originally from Mexico, is credited with bringing yoga to Chile. The yoga center he established in 1964 operated until 1973 when Chile became a military dictatorship. It reopened in 1980 as the Institute for Human Development, according to a study by the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile titled A Concise History of the Hindu Religion in Chile. An entry in the Encyclopedia of Latin American Religions mentions Estrada as a member of the Great Universal Brotherhood (GFU), an association founded in 1948 by French astrologer Serge Raynaud de La Ferrire in Venezuela. JOIN NOW: Telegram chain explained express The entry reads:… the CUG has played a fundamental role in the teaching, dissemination and rebirth of the physical, mental and esoteric disciplines associated with New Age alternative spirituality in Latin American countries such as Venezuela itself, Peru, Chile, Colombia and Mexico. Estrada wrote the book Enseanzas de la Nueva Era (New Age Teaching), in which he wrote about brotherhood among the peoples of Latin America and the astrological age of Aquarius, according to the Routledge Handbook of Yoga and Meditation Studies. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos