Donald Trump: former president appoints two new lawyers for impeachment trial a day after his defense team collapsed





One of the sticking points with his previous team was that Trump wanted lawyers to focus on his allegations of electoral fraud rather than the constitutionality of a former president’s conviction.

Trump has struggled to find lawyers willing to take his case because he refuses to budge from his false claims. Trump’s advisers have spoken to him about his legal strategy and he keeps bringing up electoral fraud in his defense, as they have repeatedly tried to keep him away from it, according to a source familiar with the talks.

It’s unclear whether Schoen and Castor will accept what Trump wants.

“Schoen has already worked with the 45th president and other advisers to prepare for the next trial, and Schoen and Castor agree that this impeachment is unconstitutional – a fact 45 senators voted in agreement with last week,” the statement said.

“It is an honor to represent the 45th President, Donald J. Trump, and the Constitution of the United States,” Schoen said in a statement.

Castor added, “I consider it a privilege to represent the 45th President. The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history. It is strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship over and over again. “

Schoen “focuses primarily on litigation of complex civil and criminal cases in trial and appellate courts,” according to his website. He is chairman of the American Bar Association’s Criminal Justice Subcommittee of the Civil Rights Litigation Committee.

Castor, meanwhile, is a well-known attorney in Pennsylvania who previously served as a Montgomery County District Attorney.

To condemn Trump, at least 17 Republicans will need to vote with all Democrats at the start of the trial.

CNN had previously reported that Senate Republicans who criticized Trump without doing anything for his actions hoped to distance themselves from the former president without voting which could provoke a backlash from Trump and his staunch supporters.

Many say something should be done about what Trump did – but not by them.

The rhetoric highlights the split between Republicans in the House and Senate as the party struggles to find its voice after Trump’s tumultuous era. Many House Republicans remain staunch supporters of Trump, saying he did nothing wrong and should not be blamed for the violence that took place on Capitol Hill on January 6.

This story has been updated with additional information.

