



Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted the dangers China faces by mentioning the white rhino and the black swan. According to China’s public broadcaster CCTV, President Xi attended a group training for the Central Political Bureau of the Chinese Community Party on Thursday, where he said China should properly anticipate various dangers and challenges, and should be well prepared. to incidents of white rhinos and black swans. The white rhino refers to a danger that can be predicted but can be easily ignored, while the black swan is a risk that has a low chance of occurring, but causes massive damage once it does. As a massive transformation unprecedented in the past 100 years is currently taking place in the world, China should recognize and deeply understand the complex international situations and create an environment conducive to China’s development, the Chinese president added. Xi made the remarks as experts predicted that the United States would not change the position of the bilateral rivalry even after the inauguration of the Joe Biden administration. The US-Chinese conflicts that worsened under the Donald Trump administration have now shifted from trade to diplomacy and national security. Xi mentioned the white rhino and the black swan whenever he pointed out a fit. When the Covid-19 pandemic was spreading wildly in February last year, the Chinese president said the world was wondering how to keep the white rhino and black swan in the quarantine zone in his calls with the Indonesian president and the Malaysian Prime Minister. When China announced the lowest economic growth rate for 28 years in January 2019, Xi said, international situations are difficult to predict and the surrounding environment is complex and delicate. We have to be very vigilant against the black swan and prevent the white rhino. He even compared preventing dangers like the white rhino or the black swan to war. Ki-Yong Kim [email protected]

