Bilawal slams Imran Khan’s Led-Pak government





ANI | Updated: February 01, 2021 06:40 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 1 (ANI): Pakistani People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday criticized the federal government led by Imran Khan by calling Khan and members of his cabinet “puppets”. It comes after the Khan-led government refused to step down after The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) challenged the Khan government to step down by January 31. Pakistani People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday called on the opposition party alliance to “force the puppets out” after any sign of government withdrawal. “The chosen prime minister did not resign within the deadline set by the PDM. Had given this illegitimate regime the opportunity to respectfully step down and allow a transition to democracy with free, fair and transparent elections,” wrote Bilawal in a tweet. According to Dawn, he said the Pakistani people face historic poverty, unemployment and inflation because the government of the day has been “forced” on them. loyalty and inflation because this government was imposed on them. The common opposition must now force the withdrawal of the puppets. The PPP believes in relying on democratic tactics. Sustained joint efforts inside and outside parliament will eventually be successful, “he added. Bilawal said the plan to organize a long march against the government and to propose a motion of no confidence against the government. Prime Minister Imran will be “hopefully discussed” at the next PDM meeting.

PPP chairman further criticized the government Imran Khan saying the establishment was trying to change the rules and rig the upcoming senatorial elections. “We hope the long march and lack of confidence will be discussed at our PDM meeting. (The) government’s desperation is clear .. trying to change the rules to rig the senatorial elections because they can see their defeat . The AI ​​senatorial elections will show that the government is on shaky ground. Bilawal also took the opportunity to reaffirm that the establishment “must leave political battles to politicians now or risk being drawn into controversies. “.” The establishment must leave political battles to politicians now or risk being drawn into controversy. Only a government chosen by the people can do business for the people, ”he added. Dawn further reported that after a meeting of the leaders of its member parties, the PDM gave Prime Minister Imran a deadline to step down by January 31 with warning that a march on Islamabad would otherwise result. ousting the government from the PTI. “In case the government does not resign, the date of the long march will be announced on February 1. We call on the Pakistani people to start the preparations for the long march from today,” said the head of the PDM. Maulana Fazlur Rehman to a presser after presiding over the meeting. The constituent parties of the alliance also accepted the resignations of their lawmakers in the national and provincial assemblies, but decided not to submit them for now. The parties have also decided to jointly challenge the senatorial elections – scheduled for March – and the upcoming by-elections. Accusing Imran Khan of seeking the largest national reconciliation order (NRO) in the foreign funding dossier, the PDM leader said: “The The foreign financing case is the biggest scandal in the country’s history and Imran Khan is the main accused in the case. “The PDM had organized several ras appearances including those in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Lahore since October 16 (ANI)

