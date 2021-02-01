Populism Part I | William droel





The Catholic Worker: Populism by Bill Droel The term populism wrongly applies to authoritarians like Viktor Orban in Hungry and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey or to right-wing politicians like Marine Le Pen in France or President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil. It also has nothing to do with those inspired by former President Donald Trump, writes Thomas Frank in The people, no (Henry Holt Co., 2020). To use the word populist describing aspiring demagogues and revolutionaries overturns its meaning. This error leads to the wrong diagnosis of social problems and then to inadequate responses. Careless use of populism also adds credibility to big money and big government because they are seen as protectors against the populace. The abuse of the term – deliberately or without thinking – harms genuine populism, the only “tradition that has a chance to reverse the turn to the right,” Frank says. The people, no tells the story of authentic populism. The word was consciously coined in May 1891 on board a train bound for Topeka to describe a movement affiliated with a brand new third party political party. Its members come from a cooperative movement of farmers and quite early on from the Knights of Labor. It was a constructive move promulgated by a speakers’ bureau, lending libraries, rural newspapers and local election campaigns. Its issues were railroad regulation, federal loans to farmers, electoral reform including women’s suffrage and the direct election of U.S. senators, free trade, tax reform, and infrastructure jobs for the unemployed. . “Populism as its supporters understood it” looked down upon tyrants and actively opposed white supremacy, Frank says. Its primary objective was to “unite workers against economic privilege”. Populism was an effort “to tame”, not to overthrow, the end of the 19e century thief baron capitalist system. Bro. Angus Ritchie agrees. Much of what is today called populism – right and left – is wrong, he writes in Inclusive Populism: Creating Citizens in the Global Age (Notre Dame Press, 2019). He is not “rooted in the lives of the people he claims to represent.” Ritchie provides this context: our default philosophy is to “secularize liberalism”. (He means liberalism in the classic philosophical sense, not like in the Liberal Democratic Party. He means secularization in a proscriptive sense, not in a neutral sense. Secularization contrasts with a truly pluralistic secular society.) The failures of secularizing liberalism open the doors to unrefined anger, shortsighted identity groups and an impoverishment of public participation; what Ritchie calls “anti-political populism”. The fuel for false populism comes from flawed analyzes – deliberate or ignorant – of trends in migration, religion, economics, etc. Specifically, Ritchie details, our default social philosophy ignores the mediating structures that stand between the ragged individual and the great forces of government and business. Thus, social and cultural policies “are not the product of a shared process”. And without any positive experiences of power rooted in the moral sources of local groups, the poor and working class are further removed from the assumptions of Wall St., Silicon Valley, Hollywood, the Beltway, and other elites. (Timothy Carney makes this same point in his scheming Alienated America: Why Some Places Thrive While Others Collapse, Harper Collins, 2019.) The secularization of liberalism encourages social groups to be competitors, rather than collaborators of the common good, Ritchie continues. He assumes that when various religious groups enter the public domain, only discord occurs. And so, religion is confined to private practice. There is “a healthy and inclusive populism,” Ritchie believes. He realizes that entrenched convictions “have an important role to play in moving us beyond the narrow and technocratic conception of political liberalism”. Community organizing is a practice of this healthy populism, he says. His case studies come from organizations affiliated with the Industrial Zones Foundation (www.industrialareasfoundation.org) and the IAF counterpart in Great Britain, Citizens UK (www.citizensuk.org). “The practice or the organization doesn’t always live up to” its promise, admits Ritchie. Nonetheless, his account shows that these organizations are very thoughtful. Their success deserves a second try. To be continued… Droel publishes INITIATIVES (PO Box 291102, Chicago, IL 60629), a printed newsletter about Faith and Work.







