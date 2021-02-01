Melania Trump ‘said to go fast and divorce Donald when he still has millions’





Melania Trump will be asked for an early divorce from Donald if charges are brought against the former U.S. president, an expert has said.

The relationship has been brought to light in recent weeks following Donald Trumps’ election loss to Joe Biden in November last year.

According to the Daily Star, rumors claim the couple are in the midst of a martial breakup.

Eric Schiffer, a brand and reputation management expert, says it’s likely Melanias’ advisers will push her to act quickly because a divorce could cost Donald around $ 150 million.

An expert claims Melania will be advised to ‘move fast’ and divorce Donald Trump (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

But the former president faces charges in the Senate following riots on Capitol Hill earlier this month.

Melania could potentially lose money as her husband’s assets could be frozen and he will not have the cash to pay.

Mr Schiffer said: An arraignment against Melania will be neither cool nor fashionable for its acquired tastes.

“The charges against the former President of the United States of America will be the last act in her Trumpian saga that unleashes a clear and current danger for their union.

“The calculation of Melania’s advisers will be to go fast because Donald’s divorce will cost Trump over 150 million euros which, in the end, if she doesn’t move quickly, he won’t have the cold money to pay.”

Calls for Donald Trump to face more charges come after the 74-year-old became the first president in US history to be impeached twice.

The House of Representatives has accused Mr. Trump of encouraging violence with allegations of electoral fraud that resulted in riots and a siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Donald Trump faces charges in the Senate following riots on Capitol Hill earlier this month (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

As a result, Trump has been charged with “inciting insurgency,” but it’s important to remember that the impeachment charges are political, not criminal.

His post-presidential life is in danger, however, as New York Attorney Cyrus Vance is leading a criminal investigation into whether the Trump organization is guilty of various frauds.

