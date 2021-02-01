Athlete Wisma records recovery of 51 thousand patients and 56 died





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Emergency hospital (RSD)Wisma athlete Jakarta registered a total of 51,088 patients covidwho have recovered since the hospital was operated on in March 2020. During the same period, as of January 31, 2021, 56 people have died in treatment. Kogabwilhan I chief information officer Colonel Marinir Aris Mudian said the data was a combination of patients from Wisma Atlet Hospital towers 4, 5, 6 and 7. During this period, all patients were registered up to 55,473 people, 593 patients who had to be referred to other hospitals.

“The number of patients hospitalized in towers 4, 5, 6 and 7 of Wisma Atlet hospital confirmed positive for Covid is currently 3,736 people, including 1,928 men and 1,808 women,” Aris said in his statement on Sunday. 31/1. As is known, Wisma Atlet Kemayoran was officially operated as a Covid-19 emergency hospital by President Joko Widodo on Monday March 23, 2020. The capacity of Wisma Atlet hospital can accommodate 12 thousand people. On the same occasion, Aris also transmitted the latest data on patients recovering from Covid-19 who were treated at the Special Infection Hospital on Galang Island, Batam City, Riau Islands. RSKI Pulau Galang recorded that there were 134 hospitalized patients positive for Covid-19 (64 men and 70 women), while no patients were suspected. Recap from April 12, 2020 to January 31, 2021, there were 6,868 registered patients, 4,467 cured patients and 2,225 suspected patients completed treatment. There were 42 patients who needed to be referred to another hospital, while patients who died were zero. Similar to the objectives of Wisma Atlet Hospital, Galang Island Hospital was built on March 9, 2020 and inaugurated on April 6, 2020 by President Joko Widodo. (ain)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos