Best vaccination rate in the world in the first 15 days: PM Modi

In Mann ki Baat’s first speech this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India was holding the world’s largest and fastest Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

The national vaccination campaign began on January 16. India had vaccinated nearly 3.7 million health workers as of Sunday morning, the number of vaccinations per day even surpassing 500,000, according to the Union Ministry of Health.

Just as India’s war on coronavirus has become an example to the world, our vaccination program is also becoming an example to the world. India is running the world’s largest vaccination campaign. Do you know what is even better a matter of pride? We are not only leading the world’s largest vaccination campaign, but we are also the fastest at vaccinating our citizens, Prime Minister Modi said in his 73rd episode of Mann Ki Baat.

In just 15 days, India vaccinated over 30 lakhs (3 million) of Covid-19 warriors, while a wealthy country like the United States achieved the same goal in 18 days and the United Kingdom in 36 days. The Made in India vaccines are not only a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat, but they are also a symbol of self-pride, he added.

Emphasizing that India is helping the world during the Covid-19 crisis, he said: I am receiving messages for India from presidents and prime ministers of different countries around the world … You must have noticed at About the vaccination program that India is able to help others because India today is self-sufficient in the field of drugs and vaccines.

India has offered the vaccine to several countries, including Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bahrain.