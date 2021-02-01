JI accuses government of enslaving nation to IMF and World Bank





LAHORE: Senator Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq has said that current and past governments have enslaved the nation to international financial institutions by crippling the economy.

The same ruling elite representing the PTI and the former ruling parties have put national integrity and the economy at stake by borrowing huge sums of money from the World Bank (WB) and the IMF, not for development national but for a luxurious life of the state and bureaucracy, depriving the masses said Sunday at a large public meeting at the Bagh company, Sargodha, as part of MOC’s public campaign for the mobilization of the masses against the rise of corruption, bad governance, inflation and unemployment.

Siraj said Prime Minister Imran Khan deceived the nation by promising system change, but simply changed bureaucrats based on his government’s poor governance. Imran failed to deliver as he continued with the same corrupt people and policies of plundering public money, he said, adding what to talk about health, education, of agriculture and industrial sectors when the masses were deprived of even potable water, attack and basic foodstuffs.

To deceive the masses, the Prime Minister continued chanting slogans not to give the NRO to political opponents while he himself valued the government because of the NRO. People want food and not hollow slogans and false promises, he reminded the prime minister, saying Imran Khan had made so many U-turns it was now hard to count.

He (Imran Khan) led the same corrupt mafia group plundering public money over the past decades at the expense of the poor masses who had been forced to commit suicide and commit crimes, he said, adding that despite big claims for two decades, Imran Khan failed miserably on all fronts.

The ruling coterie within the PTI were nothing more than guest actors, who could at any time flee the country with their brief affairs, he said. They must know that their days are numbered because people would not let them flee the country, he said.

The time, he said, had come to get rid of the corrupt decades-old system and the same families that represented it, adding that thieves should be treated like thieves, whether in government or in parties. opposition. The masses will hold the rulers accountable for their wrongdoing at all costs, he warned.

A sustainable Islamic democratic society, ruled by an Islamic welfare state, was the only solution to the current crises, he said, urging the masses to support the struggle of the OMCs to reach the destination.

Participants continued to wave national and JI flags during the discussions. They chanted slogans against the leaders and in favor of the leaders of the JI. JI Emir of North Punjab, Dr Tariq Saleem, JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif and JI Youth Pakistan President Zubair Gondal were also present on the occasion.

