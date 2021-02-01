Chinese President responds to Higgins letter on detained Dubliner





President Michael D. Higgins and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping exchanged letters over the fate of an Irish businessman who has been detained in China for nearly two years. Richard OHalloran has been banned from leaving China since March 2019 after being involved in a dispute involving Min Jiedong, the Chinese owner of his Dublin-based employer, China International Aviation Leasing Service. Mr. Min was jailed for defrauding Chinese investors as part of a financing plan that predated Mr. OHallorans’ work for the company. This is the first known exit ban imposed by China on an Irish citizen. Higgins wrote to Xi on December 23 to raise humanitarian concerns about the man from south Dublin, whose family has expressed deep concerns about his deteriorating physical and mental health. According to a spokesperson for Higgins, the Chinese leader responded last Friday to the presidents’ letter suggesting that relevant authorities on both sides could maintain communication and coordination in order to create the conditions for a speedy and appropriate solution of the case. The businessman’s wife, Tara OHalloran, said last night that she constantly calls on the Irish government and authorities to make more noise about the Richards case, but there had been no government line of communication to family about her case. Second anniversary February 26 will mark the second anniversary of Mr. OHalloran’s last visit with his family. Details of the exchange between the presidents over Mr OHallorans’ continued detention come three weeks after Foxrock’s father-of-four was denied entry on a return flight from Shanghai after being told that his exit ban had been lifted. Mr OHalloran, a relative of former Fine Gael Garret FitzGerald taoiseach, was told by police during an interrogation three weeks ago that the ban had been lifted, but he was escorted out of the airport by seven police officers. He traveled to China in February 2019 to try to resolve the business of the leasing company. He has never been charged with wrongdoing and has testified several times in the prosecution of Mr. Min. During a recent interview with Chinese authorities, Mr. OHalloran was asked to personally repatriate a payment of $ 36 million ($ 30 million) to China. Chinese authorities have demanded the return of a leased plane belonging to the company, but Mr OHallorans’ family said he was not allowed to do so under Irish law.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos