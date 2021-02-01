PM hails crucial step in coronavirus vaccination program in healthcare facilities

Boris Johnson has marked a ‘crucial step’ in the fight against the coronavirus, as official figures are expected to confirm that all older residents of care homes in England have been offered a vaccine.

The Prime Minister said the deployment “will only accelerate from now on”, after the daily number of blows administered in the UK exceeded 500,000 for the first time.

NHS England said figures are expected to show on Monday that people living in more than 10,000 nursing homes with older residents have been offered their first doses of the vaccine, meeting the deadline set by the government.

A ‘small remnant’ have reportedly seen their visits postponed for safety reasons during a local outbreak, but these will be visited ‘as soon as NHS staff are authorized to do so’.

Mr Johnson said: “Today marks a critical step in our ongoing race to immunize the most vulnerable against this deadly disease.

“We said we would prioritize and protect nursing home residents, and that’s exactly what we did.

But he added that there would be “difficult times ahead”, with the number of infections and people hospitalized still “dangerously high”.

The developments came as:

– Captain Sir Tom Moore, the 100-year-old WWII veteran whose charity walks inspired the country at the start of the pandemic, has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

– The Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned that pupils who miss six months of regular schooling could lose around £ 40,000 in income over their lifetime.

– Mr Johnson said he was ‘very confident’ in the security of the UK’s supply of coronavirus vaccines, regardless of ‘back and forth’ in the European Union.

– A further 587 people have died within 28 days after testing positive for coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the official UK death toll to 106,158.

Ministers are increasingly confident of reaching the goal of vaccinating the 15 million most vulnerable people by mid-February after a record number of shots on Saturday.

Official figures show that 598,390 first doses were given across the UK, bringing the total number of people given a dose to 8,977,329.

Based on the latest figures, an average of 401,512 first doses of vaccine would be needed each day for the government’s February 15 target to be met.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said four-fifths of those over 80 received their first dose of the vaccine, along with three-quarters of those aged 75 to 79.

The Prime Minister was among those who wished Sir Tom luck after his transfer to Bedford hospital on Sunday, where he is being treated for pneumonia.

“You have inspired the whole nation, and I know we all wish you a full recovery,” Mr Johnson said.

Meanwhile, there was a new warning about the pressure from the NHS.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents 240 trusts, said it will take “months” for the health service to return to normal after the pandemic ends.

With staff ‘completely exhausted’ Mr Hopson told The Guardian: ‘We cannot expect the NHS to continue at the intensity at which we have operated. We have completely drained the tank and must give people the opportunity to recover.