Has Donald Trump succeeded in realigning the power and global interests of the United States?





The 2020s seem predestined to determine the main parameters of the global power game: economy, digitization and political systems. The struggle between democracy / market economy against authoritarianism / central planning ended in 1990. Since then, the world has lingered without knowing what was to follow, accepting more or less a gradual erosion of American power, while waiting for that. the United States is taking action. global and be the guardian of the global system. No one was strong enough to really threaten the United States. There was no alternative. The autopilot has been activated. Donald Trump has started in earnest to realign America’s global power and interest commitments. The result has been a strategic retreat behind a veil of explosive rhetoric. Trump is gone; the game was released. The world is holding its breath to wait and see what will happen in the next five to ten years.

Economy

Immediately after the coronavirus, the country will experience an economic recovery as pent-up demand stimulates the economy, but it will not last. Large imbalances will lead to a desynchronized economy. Some economists speak of a repeat of the Roaring Twenties of a hundred years ago. Chances are, the 2020s will be remembered for stealing blind and policymakers fumbling around unsure of what to do.

An ungodly alliance of governments and central banks prints money ad libitum. Liquidity is so plentiful that banks in some countries charge their customers for deposits. This endangers money as a store of value.

The 2000 year monetary history proves that people are not cheated. They look at cash versus assets to determine how best to preserve the purchasing power of their wealth. Under unstable conditions, as is the case now, they believe that cash as a store of value will lose in the long to medium term to gold, bitcoin, property or stocks.

Will the asset boom last? Almost certainly not, even if the surge in asset prices gives the opposite impression. In 1989, when the Tokyo Stock Exchange hovered around 30,000, observers spoke of an index going to 100,000. It fell to 10,000 in 2003 and now stands at around 26,000. Eight days before the Wall Street collapse on October 24, 1929, Irving Fisher, one of the best economists of his time, predicted these actions. . . reaches what looks like a permanently high plateau.

Monetary policies have degraded liquidity, making it virtually free to borrow. The corporate sector and households do it, but neither of them wants to use the free money for consumption and / or investment. Consumers are saving. Businesses don’t invest. They are suspicious of governments and central banks, so they don’t want to hold liquidity; they use the loans to enter tangible assets deemed not to be victims of the decisions of decision-makers.

When asset prices stop rising, which they eventually do as free money dries up, some borrowers will not be able to repay loans. Central banks are caught between the devil and the deep sea. Raise interest rates, even if done with caution, and a crisis will erupt. Maintain an expansive monetary policy and the crisis can be postponed, but such a policy is a boomerang, which worsens the crisis when it occurs.

The situation is getting darker because of the hangover of the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) in 200809.

Global debt as a percentage of global gross domestic product (GDP) fell from 280 to 300 during the GFC, but instead of deleveraging, debt was allowed to rise and hit 320% before the coronavirus hit. The figure is estimated to be almost 365% of GDP at the end of 2020.

In the United States, Trump rolled back many regulations (especially the Dodd-Frank Act, 2010) introduced by Obama to prevent the financial industry from repeating the madness before the GFC. Raging, many financial institutions are doing just that, even though their debt in nominal terms has only increased slightly.

In some previous crises, there was room for maneuver as not all four sectors of the government economy, business, finance and the public were in the doldrums. Now all four are heavily in debt. Over the past twenty years, the U.S. financial sector has crowded out companies producing for consumption and investment by making money for itself for a time, accounting for over a third of total U.S. corporate profits. . A large part of economic activity is not anchored in production. This foreshadows that the coming financial crisis will turn into an economic downturn.

Regionalization, United States versus China and digitization 2.0.

The United States is on a downward slope. It can no longer support a truly global power projection. China is on an upward slope. Its weaknesses mean, however, that it will never be strong enough to act as a world power. For starters, it cannot feed itself, it imports almost all of its energy, has few resources, suffers from social imbalances and its service sector is weak. The lines of American decline and the rise of China will not intersect to unmask a new world power.

Instead, economic globalization will give way to regionalization. In the years to come, the United States and China will act as regional or perhaps network superpowers, wielding power over a number of countries drawn into its sphere of interest. The regions / networks will be a sort of cheese bell with the regional superpower and its client states living in a mutually beneficial symbiosis. It will take place along four axes.

The first and probably the most decisive is the switch to digitalization 2.0. Americans have mastered digitization 1.0 and impose on the rest of the world norms, standards and rules for the use and security of communication, information and digital instruments in economic and daily life.

5G and the services and technologies that go with it require a whole new set of norms, standards, rules and regulations. It is by no means certain, in fact, it is unlikely that the United States will succeed in taking on a similar role for digitization 2.0. The main challenger is China.

The problem for the United States is the strategic focus on production and the Western world, which defines the crucial parameters of digitization 1.0. But in the future, access to larger markets will become a key factor. Those who get the largest market will get the highest turnover and therefore also the greatest amount of money to be reinvested in research and development. As the United States focuses on the Western world, China looks to emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs) in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. It gives China enormous power and opens the door to superiority, perhaps supremacy.

The second parameter will be monetary transactions. It is linked to digitization because in the future the overwhelming part of financial transactions will be done through digital platforms. The Chinese are ahead in creating an official digital currency that goes beyond bitcoin or similar digital currency, which is anonymous. If successful, such a digital Yuan will be offered to the nations of the region, who will have little choice but to accept it, as they will already be inside the Chinese technological sphere and even more so. economic space.

The third vector will be energy. All the major countries in East and South Asia are net energy importers and some of them are highly dependent on energy imports. China operates overseas, not only to connect with energy-exporting countries outside the region, but also to share some kind of power grid connecting adjacent countries with each other.

In 2019, U.S. energy exports exceeded imports for the first time in sixty-seven years. As a result, he lost his common interest and a strong bond that unites Japan, Korea and Europe in an alliance to secure a stable supply of fossil fuels primarily, but not exclusively, from the Gulf. As China builds alliances around fossil fuel supply and an electricity grid, the United States, at least under Trump, has broken alliances around energy supply. The dispute with Germany over Nord Stream 2 built to export gas from Russia to Germany illustrates this.

The fourth area is to keep transport and logistics open. China’s predicament is to be both maritime and continental. In the event of a crisis, the US Navy can cut off its access by sea to the outside world. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a massive corridor for trade with the outside world, is designed to reduce the impact of such a blockade.

Democracy

Populism is on the rise in many, if not most, democracies, calling into question their ability to govern. Until a few years ago, democracies faced weaknesses and shortcomings, but on the whole they were still quite good. Recent events reveal that this is a political system under siege. Its future can be decided in the first half of this decade.

Germany, until then considered a pillar, having probably surpassed other democracies in supporting the great principles of fundamental freedom, has a visible part of the electorate flirting with populism. There are signs of neo-Nazism although still very weak. These political forces will not come close to power, but if they collect a surprising increase in the share of votes cast in the legislative elections of September 26, 2021, fear will take root.

