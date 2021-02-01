PM Modi mentions Jharkhand Blackboard Village to Man kiBaat – The New Indian Express





Express press service RANCHI: Excited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mention the initiative taken by Principal Sapan Kumar, who recently made headlines for turning the whole village into a classroom, the villagers planned a big party on Monday . The entire village and principal Sapan Kumar expressed their gratitude for mentioning his initiative and putting the village on the national map. With most children without access to smartphones to take online lessons, teachers in this tribal-dominated village of Dumka have turned the whole village into a classroom where the walls serve as a blackboard for the students to use. solve the homework given by teachers through loudspeakers. . Under the initiative of Sapan Kumar, children enrolled in “Utkramit Madhya Vidyalalya” in Dumarthar village under Jarmundi block in Dumka were forced to use the walls as blackboards. The principal also makes the children self-sufficient who produce chalk, mats on which they sit during lessons and brooms.

used to keep the place clean, alone, with all the naturally available resources in the area. “We are truly grateful to Prime Minister Modi for mentioning the initiative taken by Principal Sapan Kumar. The people here are so enthusiastic that they distribute sweets among themselves and have planned a big party in the village on Monday where a community party will be held and a cultural program will be organized, ”said villager Sohan Lal Murmu. The children are also happy to have their work recognized by the Prime Minister. “We all have our own chalkboards and take classes regularly, even during the lockdown period. If we don’t understand anything, we write it down on the

blackboard and our teachers make us understand about maintaining social distancing, ”said class 8 student Salen Tudu. Principal Sapan Kumar called him historic, which will encourage him to do better for students. “It’s really encouraging for me and will encourage me to do even better for the well-being of the students. I am truly grateful for “The New Indian Express” which prominently published the initiative by which Prime Minister Modi mentioned it in his Man ki Baat, ”said the director. It is quite appreciable that the initiative taken in this remote and remote village has reached the Prime Minister, he added. “This technique has actually helped the students improve their understanding as they learn and write themselves on the board,” the principal said. It’s really effective for remote villages where there are no smartphones, he added.

