Donald Trump announces David Schoen and Bruce L Castor as lead defense lawyers in impeachment trial





Donald Trump has announced that two new lawyers will lead his defense in the impeachment trial, just a day after parting ways with his two former leading lawyers.

David Schoen and Bruce L Castor are expected to defend the former president for inciting insurgency after the Capitol riots last month.

News emerged over the weekend that Trump’s two previous senior attorneys, Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, were no longer with the defense team just a week before the trial began.

Trump and his new defense team have only one day to respond to incitement charges before Tuesday’s deadline.

Who are the new lead lawyers?

David Schoen is a federal criminal defense and civil rights attorney based between New York and Alabama.

Schoen represented Roger Stone, a former Trump associate who was sentenced to jail for lying to Congress during the Russia inquiry.

Trump commuted Stone’s jail term in July 2020, saying he had been “treated very unfairly.”

Schoen also met with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in prison before his death, apparently to discuss legal representation.

The former president’s office said Schoen had previously been involved in preparing for Trump’s impeachment defense.

Bruce L Castor is a former Philadelphia area attorney specializing in the prosecution of homicide cases.

Castor controversially refused to prosecute comedian Bill Cosby in 2005 for alleged sexual assault and sued Cosby’s accuser for libel.

He claimed that she had destroyed her reputation and her political career by publicly criticizing her handling of the case.

Cosby, 83, is currently in prison after being convicted in a 2018 trial for drugs and rape of a woman in 2004.

In a statement from the “Office of Donald J. Trump”, the former president said the two lawyers “agree that this indictment is unconstitutional.”

Learn more about US policy: What’s the key next step in impeachment?

Trump’s deadline for responding to impeachment charges is Tuesday local time (Wednesday in Australia).

He is set to stand trial the week of February 8 on allegations he instigated his supporters to storm Congress ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration in an attempt to end the peaceful transition of power.

Trump’s trial will be the first for a president who is not currently in office.

Donald Trump has yet to submit a response to the latest impeachment article. (Reuters: Yuri Gripas) What happened to the first lawyers defending Trump?

South Carolina attorneys Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier have reportedly made a “mutual decision” to leave the defense team, sources told Reuters.

A total of five lawyers pulled out of the team this weekend, with Josh Howard, Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris also parting ways with Trump.

A separate source told Reuters there were “differences” between Trump and Bowers over defense strategies for the trial.

People familiar with the process told the New York Times that Trump was pushing his defense team to focus on his unproven claim that the election was stolen from him.

Who represented Trump on his first arraignment?

The team that defended the former president in his first arraignment was led by White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and Trump’s private lawyer Jay Sekulow.

High-profile figures such as former US solicitor general Ken Starr and prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz were also on the team.

Starr paved the way for the impeachment of Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1998.

Dershowitz was a member of the defense team for the murder trial of former NFL player and actor OJ Simpson in the 1990s.

He also has ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleging that Epstein forced her to have sex with Dershowitz in the early 2000s.

