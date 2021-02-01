Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to highlight Kashmir issue hailed – Newspaper





BEIJING: Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts on the Kashmir dispute have achieved remarkable results and the entire international community, including the United Nations, has realized that if the Kashmir issue is not resolved fairly, it will seriously affect regional stability and world peace.

These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at the Southwest University of Political Science and former defense attaché in the countries of South Asia, in an article published here on Sunday.

He pointed out that on January 28, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on India and Pakistan to come together and seriously discuss their issues arising from the unresolved Kashmir dispute, saying his good offices are always available for mediation.

Mr. Guterres stressed that there was no military solution to the decades-old conflict.

Any military confrontation between the two would be a disaster for both countries and for the whole world, he warned.

On the same day, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram said: The process of decolonization will be incomplete until the people of Jammu and Kashmir are able to exercise their right to self-determination through a plebiscite as requested in several Security Council resolutions.

Now the whole world is aware of the crimes committed by India: massive human rights violations with hundreds of Kashmiri political leaders in prison, thousands of young people missing, 100,000 Kashmiris martyred and 20,000 women raped in the country. Kashmir occupied, and is aware of India’s intention to create regional unrest through the Kashmir issue.

Cheng Xizhong said Pakistan, speaking honestly and objectively, has been making tireless and selfless contributions to regional stability and world peace for decades. I clearly remember that at the beginning of his term, Prime Minister Imran Khan offered an olive branch to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the hope of generally facilitating bilateral relations.

However, the goodwill of the Pakistanis has not received a positive response from India. On the contrary, the Narendra Modi regime has adopted an extremist policy, making enemies on all sides and generally deteriorating its relations with its neighbors. India’s unilateral actions have seriously undermined the foundations for the settlement of the Kashmir question.

The efforts of the Kashmiri people to fight for national self-determination are nothing but struggles, and the military repression, the information blockade, the change of the population structure and other actions adopted by the Narendra Modi regime in Jammu and Kashmir are unfair. India’s unjust actions have not only been met with strong resistance from the Kashmiri people, but have also been strongly opposed by the people of other parts of India.

Mr. Xizhong firmly believes that justice will finally prevail over injustice, and that the bright future of Jammu and Kashmir belongs to the Kashmiri people.

Posted in Dawn, February 1, 2021

