Boris Johnson’s father Stanley lands new green role that could see him push PM on green taxes

Boris Johnson’s father Stanley has landed a new environmental job that could see him pressuring the Prime Minister to introduce green taxes.

In his role, Mr Johnson Snr will attend the UN COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in November.

He said he would constructively call for policies that include carbon taxes, which raise the price of goods that produce more greenhouse gases.

His new role is that of international ambassador for the Conservative Environment Network, a group of 100 MPs and peers.

It comes after her son’s fiancee Carrie Symonds got a job in protecting wildlife with the Aspinall Foundation.

Mr Johnson Snr joked about the environment: you could say it’s a case of Keep it in the family.

He said the prime minister had a key role to play in firmly harnessing governments to ensure they meet the goal of reducing global warming to 2 ° C and pledging to have net zero emissions of by 2050.

But he said green taxes might prove easier to achieve in the UK now that Covid-19 means the Chancellor of the Exchequer is being pushed in the right direction of carbon taxes.

Mr Johnson told the Daily Mail he will keep pressure on the government and other countries, especially the EU, to ensure the world meets the difficult target of reducing global warming to 2 ° C and ideally no more than 1.5 ° C, and for the world. commit to no longer producing – globally – greenhouse gases by 2050.

He said: At the moment we are turning beyond 3 degrees, which is why it is absolutely crucial in Glasgow to take a firm grip on what governments are proposing, and this is where the president of COP26 ( climate conference) Alok Sharma and our Prime Minister has a key role.

They are going to say, frankly, that we need to do more than fine tune the programs we have to get the world firmly back on the net zero target.

He added: As host of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, the UK should try to get the world’s nations on the path to net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest. I hope that we can also reach agreement on the use of carbon pricing as one of the main tools for reducing emissions.

Welcoming the nomination of the Stanleys, Sam Hall, Director of CEN, a network of 100 MPs and peers, commented: We are delighted to have Stanley on our team during such a great year for the international environment and for the UK’s global leadership.

He will be a very effective champion of our Conservative environmentalist agenda and help us amplify our message in the UK and around the world.