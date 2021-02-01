10 journalists killed, several arrested last year: CPNE – Journal





KARACHI: At least 10 Pakistani journalists were murdered and several others threatened, kidnapped, tortured and arrested on trumped-up charges while carrying out their professional responsibilities last year, a media freedom report said on Sunday in the country.

While the Covid-19 pandemic posed a great challenge to the media in Pakistan, where at least nine journalists have died from the infection, journalists have continued to face extreme pressure over press freedom and expression, during the year.

According to the Pakistan Newspaper Publishers Council (CPNE) Media Freedom Report 2020, attempts to silence the press continued throughout the year.

According to press freedom inquiry reports, journalists performed their duties despite increasing restrictions from January to December last year amid plots to restrict freedom of expression.

The Media Freedom Council’s 2020 report stresses that no action has been taken against those responsible for the torture and murder of journalists.

The verbal and physical harassment of senior officials and government officials and the recording of bogus cases against journalists and their arrests, including that of Jangs editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rehman, painted a grim scenario regarding freedom of the press and journalists protection, according to the report.

No action has been taken to date against those responsible for the torture and murder of journalists and it appears that they enjoy impunity. It is of great concern that the country’s legal system has become useless to protect and deliver justice for journalists, the CPNE report said.

He noted that the media had been recognized for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s success in the 2018 general election, but officials in the PTI-led government subsequently created obstacles to media freedom.

It is not the first time that government officials have attempted to impose restrictions on free speech, but senior officials have spoken out against press freedom in local and international forums. Prime Minister Imran Khan told Al Jazeera in September 2020 that his government and ministers did not feel safe in the face of the media, he said.

In 2020, law enforcement targeted journalists and media workers to carry out their duties, the report said, adding that unannounced and hidden censorship escalated further when journalists were harassed and harassed. threatened for expressing their opinion online or on social media sites.

The report says government officials seized books written by veteran journalists Muhammad Hanif and Suhail Warraich in Karachi and Lahore. On July 27, Ranger officials violated the sanctity of the Karachi Press Club and carried out a raid.

Several newspapers had to close their operations last year. The Federal Ministry of Information has declared more than 6,000 publications as bogus newspapers and suspended their registration. On June 6, all unregistered publications, printing presses and news outlets were closed by order of the press registrar.

Over the course of the year, the services of thousands of journalists and media workers were cut and the majority faced unprecedented pay cuts and delays in paying their salaries. The services of over 1,000 Radio Pakistan employees were terminated without notice.

Two media people lost their lives as a result of economic pressures caused by delayed salary payments. Capital TV cameraman Fayyaz Ali died of cardiac arrest after being fired without payment of wages while Maaz Akhtar of Bol News committed suicide on November 5 due to non-payment of wages and domestic issues.

Dawn employees have strongly protested against the newspaper management for forcing employees to quit, refusing to apply the eighth pay reward and forcibly cutting their wages drastically.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has repeatedly tried to intimidate and control the media by publishing unnecessary notices and laws. It also attempted to impose restrictions on social media by introducing rules and regulations for web TV and premier media services.

Many social media companies have expressed concern over the situation and have wanted to leave Pakistan. The Ministry of Information Technology formed a committee to review social media regulation and on November 18 unveiled the 2020 rules on removing and blocking illegal online content (procedure, monitoring and guarantees). A request was filed by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists with the High Court in Islamabad, but after the rules were implemented, the government obtained legal coverage to continue restricting digital content.

Also in 2020, the Sindh High Court (SHC) acquitted journalist Nasrullah Chaudhry of charges of possession of banned books and of spreading hatred against the state, according to the CPNE report.

The CHS overturned a death sentence that an anti-terrorism court had handed down to the main defendant Ahmed Omar Saeed Shaikh in the kidnapping and murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, the report added.

During the year, Karachi police claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the murder of journalist Wali Khan Babar in 2011, that is, after a nine-year delay.

Posted in Dawn, February 1, 2021

