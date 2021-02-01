Inaugurated by Jokowi, it is the offal of the Indonesian Sharia Bank aka BRIS





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The merger of the three Islamic banks Himbara has reached its final stage, after approaching the end of last week, this bank has obtained a merger permit from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) and has been legally confirmed by the Ministry of Law and Human Rights for its new name and logo. The merger process, which is said to have started since March last year, this afternoon the merger will be inaugurated directly by President Joko Widodo at the State Palace. This bank became big after the merger of PT Bank Syariah Mandiri (BSM), PT BNI Syariah (BNIS) and PT BRISyariah Tbk (BRIS).

The new bank will be called PT Bank Syariah Indonesia and will use the symbol BRIS on the national stock market, as BRISyariah is the bank that is the merging entity. Before being officially merged, BRIS had made public its financial performance for the period ended December 31, 2020 with very satisfactory results. Throughout the past year, this bank recorded a net profit of Rp 248 billion at the end of 2020. This net profit achievement increased by 235.14% compared to the 2019 position. Until the fourth quarter of 2020, BRIsyariah has disbursed funding of IDR 40 trillion, increasing to 46.24% year-on-year (year-on-year). The growth in financing has been supported by the retail segment, namely SMEs, micro-enterprises and consumers. The strongest funding growth came from microfinance, reaching Rp 10.7 trillion, with 163% year-on-year growth. The total of KUR disbursed by BRIsyariah in 2020 reached IDR 4.5 trillion. Up to 40% of KUR’s distribution is channeled to the production economy sector. During this time, around 37.7% was concentrated in the commercial economy sector and around 22% in the service sector. In addition to the micro, the company has disbursed 7.4 trillion rupees in financing for the small and medium segment, growing 65% year-on-year. During a pandemic, companies prioritize financing in less risky sectors, such as agriculture, animal husbandry and medical equipment. The non-performing finance (NPF) ratio was recorded at 1.7% at the end of last year, down from the end of the previous year. On the financing side, BRIsyariah’s third-party funds increased by 44.61%. Meanwhile, if the three are combined, based on data from the Ministry of Public Enterprises (BUMN) taking into account the June 2020 financial report, this bank will generate total assets of IDR 214.65 billion, made up of BSM assets. of IDR 11,440 billion. , BNI Syariah IDR 50., 76 trillion and BRIS Rp. 49.58 trillion. The result of this merger will produce Indonesia’s largest Islamic bank in terms of assets, with total assets reaching Rs 214.6 trillion. BSI will become a BUKU III bank with a base capital of Rs 20.42 billion. Photo: Balance sheet of three state-owned Islamic banks

Balance sheet of three public Islamic banks Photo: Balance sheet of three state-owned Islamic banksBalance sheet of three public Islamic banks After merging, these banks immediately entered the top 10 banks with the largest assets in Indonesia and practically became the Islamic banks with the largest assets in the country. Currently, the three public banks have at least more than 20,000,000 employees in 1,200 branches across Indonesia. With the assets held by these combined banks, BSI will have 1,200 branches across Indonesia. Besides branches, customers also benefit from 1,700 ATMs across Indonesia. Photo: Doc of the Ministry of BUMN

