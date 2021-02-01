Main takeaways from the IANS-CVoter pre-budget survey

Budget 2021: The Modi government in 2020 is doing like the worst on the economic front since coming to power in 2014, according to an IANS-CVoter pre-budget survey. Read also – Budget 2021 LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present his budget at 11 a.m. in Lok Sabha, fiscal POSs are probably on the agenda

No less than 46.4% said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, the performance of the central government on the economic front has so far been worse than expected. A lesser number of 31.7% said performance was better than expected.

It is the worst score of any government since 2010, except in 2013, when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister and P Chidambaram was Minister of Finance. In 2013, 60% of those surveyed said the delivery economically was worse than expected.

The pandemic has severely affected the economy and experts have recommended that the government propose measures to put more money in the hands of the people to stimulate demand and support the economy.

The sample size of the survey is 4000 people and over and the fieldwork for the survey was carried out during the third-fourth week of January 2021. The theme of the survey is ” Union budget ”.

More than 72% say inflation has not been controlled since Modi became prime minister

Almost three-quarters of those polled believe that after Narendra Modi became prime minister inflation was not controlled and prices rose, according to the IANS-CVoter Budget Tracker.

At 72.1%, this is the highest percentage in PM Modi’s tenure who thinks this way, compared to a low of 17.1% in 2015.

In 2020, only 10.8% of respondents said prices had come down, while 12.8% said nothing had changed.

When asked in the survey, 72.1% of respondents said that after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, inflation was not controlled and prices rose. This is the Modi government’s worst score on the inflation front since 2015.

Inflation affected the lives of most Indians in 2020

According to an IANS-CVoter pre-budget survey, more than 70% of people have felt the impact of high commodity prices in the past year.

The survey showed that 38.2% of those polled said their quality of life had been “too” affected by inflation in the past year, and 34.9% said there was ” little ”impact.

However, 26.7% of people feel no impact of high inflation.

For most of 2020, inflation remained at high levels, due to high food and fuel prices.

Most Indians believe that the quality of life of ordinary men has deteriorated in the last year

As the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the economy and people’s livelihoods, the survey showed that nearly 50% of Indians believe that the quality of life of an ordinary man has deteriorated in the past. over the past year.

About 48.4% of those polled believe that the quality of life of the common man has “deteriorated” and 21.3% believe that it has remained the same.

However, on the other hand, 28.8% of those polled said that the quality of life had in fact improved during the pandemic struck for a year.

A family of four needs an income of up to Rs 20,000 for an average quality of life

More than a majority, 51.5%, believe that an income of up to 20,000 rupees per month is required by a family of four for an average quality of life, according to the survey.

In total, 23.6% of the respondents said that an income of 20,000 to 30,000 rupees per month is necessary for an average quality of life, while 10% believe that 30,000 to 40,000 rupees are necessary.

Another 8.6 percent of the people felt the need for 50,000 to 1,000,000 rupees per month for a family of four.

According to the survey, 81.4 percent believe that the income needed to live an average quality of life should be tax-free, while 12.7 percent of respondents believe it should be taxed.

Most Indians have difficulty managing their expenses

A majority of Indians find it difficult to manage their expenses, the IANS-CVoter pre-budget survey showed.

About 65.8 percent of survey respondents said current expenses have become difficult to manage, while 30 percent of people said that even though expenses have increased, they are within manageable limits.

A tiny 2.1 percent of respondents said their spending had decreased in the past year and 2.1 percent could not answer about it.

The survey also showed that with a massive impact of the pandemic on businesses and people’s incomes, the purchasing power of most Indians has weakened over the past year.

37% of people think the quality of life of ordinary men is improving this year

While 2020 has been largely marred by the pandemic and its impact on people’s incomes, the IANS-CVoter survey reveals that 37.4% of those polled believe that the quality of life of the common man will improve over the course of of the next year.

Another 21.7 percent of respondents believe that the quality of life of a common Indian will remain the same, while 25.8 percent of respondents said that the quality of life will deteriorate further in the days to come.

About 15 percent of respondents said they could not respond to this topic.

According to the 2020-21 Economic Study, presented to Parliament on Friday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s GDP is expected to contract by 7.7% in fiscal 2021.

He also predicted that the Indian economy would grow by more than 11 percent in the next fiscal year.

(Based on IANS entries)