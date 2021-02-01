Donald Trump has millions in stock as he faces second impeachment trial





And Trump’s Save America Political Action Committee began this year with a substantial cash reserve of $ 31.1 million, as the former president faces a second impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate and strives to consolidate its position as a lasting force in Republican politics.

Sunday’s filings offer a glimpse of continued financial support from the base of loyal Trump supporters. He formed Save America shortly after losing the election last November. Even as allegations of fraud by his legal team were thrown out in courts across the country, Trump aggressively sought new donations, imploring his backers to help fund his “election defense.”

But the first and largest cut in contributions went to Save America, a major driver of its post-presidential political activity. He can use PAC leadership to donate to other candidates, as well as to fund travel and staffing. Federal rules place few restrictions on leadership spending on PAC, which campaign observers say can turn into slush funds for politicians.

Save America spent little in the last weeks of 2020, with just over $ 200,000 earmarked to cover merchant fees on the online fundraising platform WinRed, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission. . Deposits cover activity from November 24 to December 31.

Trump could face substantial legal fees in the impeachment trial set to begin in just over a week in the Senate. As CNN first reported, Trump suddenly lost his impeachment defense team with the departure of five lawyers over the weekend. On Sunday evening, he announced that two new lawyers, David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor, Jr., would oversee his defense.

Save America is already part of Trump’s political infrastructure.

Following a meeting last week with Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Save America released a statement, stating that “President Trump’s popularity has never been as strong as it is today, and his approval means more than maybe any approval at any time ”.

The PAC also commissioned and released a poll on the re-election prospects of Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney as part of an effort to reimburse the Republican for voting to impeach Trump, and to warn other Republicans not to go to against the former president.





