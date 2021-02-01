Every nursing home resident in Britain has been offered the Covid vaccine as Boris Johnson pledges to accelerate vaccine deployment

BORIS Johnson today hailed the vaccine rollout as it passed the crucial milestone of hitting every resident of nursing homes.

The defining moment in the battle against Covid came as British biters vaccinated more than 600,000 people on Saturday – nearly one percent of the entire nation in just 24 hours.

Covid-19 vaccine has been offered to all UK nursing home residents

And it comes as Covid cases have dropped 30% over the past week as the country finally appears to be grappling with the second wave of the pandemic.

The Prime Minister marveled at the army of volunteers, general practitioners and nursing home staff who stung the estimated 400,000 residents in 10,000 nursing homes across the UK.

He said: Today marks a critical step in our ongoing race to vaccinate the most vulnerable against this deadly disease.

We said we would prioritize and protect nursing home residents and that is exactly what we did.

There will be difficult times ahead and the number of cases and people hospitalized remains dangerously high.

But vaccines are our way out of the pandemic, and having protected 8.9 million people with a first dose so far, our deployment schedule will only accelerate from now on.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is expected to release the exact numbers at a press conference later today.

And he praised the work of the vaccine staff who have worked tirelessly in recent weeks.

He said: On Saturday 598,000 people received their coronavirus vaccine and I am so grateful to everyone involved in achieving this goal.

This means that three-quarters of people over 75 but under 80, and four-fifths of those over 80 have now been trapped.

It’s a huge effort and I’m very, very grateful to everyone involved.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted: A new record! Good work. Well done to the whole NHS family, our armed forces and the volunteer army. We are going to do it.

He added: We are within reach of the 9 million most vulnerable people and those who care for them receiving the first dose!

“What an achievement, what a team. I remember that a week before Christmas we tested the vaccine in only six nursing homes!

BREAKING RECORDS

In the past 24 hours, some 549,943 vaccines have been administered in England, 25,299 other vaccines have been administered in Wales and 23,055 in Scotland. Figures for Northern Ireland have not been released.

This is the first time that more than half a million Britons have received a dose in 24 hours.

The previous record day was January 23 when 491,970 people received their first dose in the past 24 hours.

In other positive news, there has been a 30% drop in Covid-19 cases from figures last Sunday.

Mr Hancock added: As we celebrate this success, we will never forget the loss of life and my thoughts are with all those who have lost a loved one.

We cannot be complacent, and it is absolutely imperative that everyone continue to play their part in staying at home and protecting the NHS as the deployment continues.

Mr Hancock told BBC Politics East yesterday that he was convinced “the vast majority of adults will have been vaccinated” by the summer.

The Health Secrtary said: “Six months from now we will be in the middle, I hope, of a great, happy and free British summer.

“I am convinced that by then the vast majority of adults will have been vaccinated.”

ARMY JABS

However, some residents have yet to receive their punches – as they are still recovering from the deadly virus or are in a house where a severe outbreak has prevented the jabbers from visiting.

Dr Nikki Kanani, Director of Primary Care at NHS England, who has also personally provided vaccines to residents and nursing home staff, said: It has been a privilege to vaccinate some of the most vulnerable and the wonderful people who take care of it.

“Many have had little contact with the outside world throughout the pandemic and it has been truly humiliating for all, giving them hope and above all protection against disease.

Sir Simon Stevens, Managing Director of the NHS, added: “This important step in protecting vulnerable people is the result of an amazing partnership between our GPs, community nurses and care homes.

And with more than two million more people vaccinated in communities across England last week, the NHS ‘Covid vaccination campaign has got off to a good start – with nearly nine in ten people aged 80 and over three-quarters of people aged 75 and over, now having had their first stroke. “

In January, NHS England offered GPs up to 30 more people to vaccinate nursing home residents to cover the increased time and logistics needed to bring the vaccine to nursing homes.

And vaccinations are now administered in more than 250 hospitals, more than 1,000 services run by general practitioners, 117 High Street pharmacies and 47 large-scale vaccination centers across the country with more expected to open in the coming weeks.

But yesterday, scientists warned despite the positive news, that the lockdown restrictions will have to be relaxed “very slowly, very carefully.

Dr Susan Hopkins, of Public Health England, said the measures need to be relaxed slowly so that “we can fight back pretty quickly” if cases start to rise.

His warning came as a study by SPI-M, a subgroup of Sage, found that social distancing should remain in place unless vaccines are found to be 85% effective in stopping transmission of the disease. covidies and serious illnesses.

Dr Hopkins told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: ‘We have learned, as we did the first time around, that we have to release things very slowly, so that if the cases start to increase we can fight. fast enough.

Britain’s vaccination campaign has overtaken many nations in Europe and the West, while poorer countries have struggled to begin the rollout.

The World Health Organization yesterday urged the UK to halt its immunization program once vulnerable groups have received their vaccines to ensure a fair global rollout.

The UK is aiming to vaccinate around 15 million vulnerable Britons in the four main priority groups by mid-February – a target seen as essential to start lifting restrictions.

This comes after we kicked off our action to support the Royal Volunteer Service by gathering our Army of Jab Helpers earlier this month.

Just 18 days later, you helped us reach our goal of recruiting 50,000 people as stewards to help deploy Covid vaccines to the population.

Meanwhile, a new study shows that vaccines may already be slowing the transmission of the virus – just two months after the first vaccine.

As vaccinations pile up, early data shows the crisis is easing and the number of people testing positive is already declining, experts say.

The research, which will be published in a few days, will also provide proof that Britons are protected with just one dose, reports the Times.

Scientists are not sure the jab is preventing people from transmitting the virus, although initial data from Israel suggests it could suppress transmission.

Infection rates among those over 80, many of whom have now received the vaccine, fell 36% this month. Other age groups have experienced similar falls.

Audrey Close (right), 92, a resident of Belong Crewe care village received her vaccine on January 14