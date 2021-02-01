PDM faces difficult circumstances, different strategies





ISLAMABAD: The ultimatum given by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down by December 31 was passed amid taunts and taunts and by government leaders. The opposition alliance, however, did not find a plausible justification for its failure to achieve its goal. From day one, skeptics had said that the ambitious deadline for the PDM had been set without any careful thought or even consensus within the PDM. The alliance was supposed to put enough pressure on the prime minister to step down by the end of the year or face the intensification of the opposition protest campaign. It now appears that this was a hasty decision and that parts of the PDM were in a hurry to achieve their intended goal without the required preparatory work.

It is instructive to look at the phases of the movement that were to unfold and the preparations made for their completion if Imran Khan did not resign by the stipulated deadline. Forty-seven days ago, on December 15, the PDM said after a summit meeting in Raiwind that if the prime minister did not resign by the deadline, the alliance would announce a timetable for launching a long march on the federal capital on February 1. deliberations are now scheduled for the same day to confirm the date of the long march. The PDM is due to meet on February 4. If, in any case, the group resorts to this type of protest, it can be held in March. Then there are alliance differences on converting the long march into a sit-in. The PPP is strongly opposed to this initiative.

The second threat of the PDM in its efforts to pressure Imran Khan was to resign from the assemblies. There is hardly any talk about this option now, especially after the PPP has publicly expressed its dislike of it. Asif Zardari is known to be opposed to any movement that brings down the system, while the PML-N and JUI-F take the opposite view, pushing for a hard line.

After the PDM was formed at an all-parties conference hosted by the PPP in September, it got off to a good start and rocked the government with a series of high-level events, including public meetings. However, after the Lahore rally, pressure from the PDM on the government began to abate. Simultaneously, the explosive rhetoric of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has also disappeared. During the first public meetings of the PDM, Nawaz Sharif had advanced his story in an uncompromising tone. It has been quite a while now since the PDM organized any powerful and meaningful activity. Bad weather is cited as one of the reasons.

However, the result of this lull is that the government feels more confident and assured now. However, despite this lull, to say that PDM can simply be desired and dismissed as a non-entity is a misconception. There remains a powerful force that can disturb the government with a single display of street power.

The alliance suffered a setback due to differences in its own ranks over options for agitation to step up its will. The government’s success in changing the PCE’s mind to hold by-elections for seven federal and provincial seats created a difficult situation that gave rise to differences within the PDM.

The PPP insisted on challenging the partial polls while the PML-N and JUI-F took the opposite view. In the end, the PML-N and JUI-F had to accompany the PPP booth. However, it seemed paradoxical for the PDM to compete for the by-elections on the one hand and to talk about resigning from the assemblies on the other.

The PPP’s recommendation to propose a motion of censure against Imran Khan, which it has repeatedly emphasized, has not found favor with the other two major components of the PDM. The proposal reflects Asif Zardaris’ position to work within the system in an attempt to outsmart his rival.

The reason the PML-N and JUI-F have not created a stage with the PPP on proposals with which they do not agree is to keep the grouping intact despite high odds. Not only the two sides but also the PPP realize that if the alliance collapses, everyone would suffer and their weight and relevance would decrease considerably. Despite its reservations about certain PML-N and JUI-F strategies, the PPP also does not want to tip the boat to the point that the alliance collapses.

The speech of a motion of censure, the hesitation over the resignation of lawmakers, the indecision on the date of the long march, the absence of a program of any major public activity in the near future and the passing of the deadline Imran Khan’s resignation without success has created a difficult situation for the PDM. At the moment, her biggest challenge is to maintain consensus and to ensure that all her stakeholders remain a force to be reckoned with. The question remains open to what extent the PDM succeeded in creating a gulf between the Prime Minister and the powers that be, which has been its major objective.

