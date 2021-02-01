Safari to Islamic organizations, Listyo Sigit Prabowo called to show ‘Jokowi face’

Observer from the Islamic Organization of IUU Syarif Hidayatullah, Professor Sukron Kamil, felt that there are two things that can be seen from roadshow Listyo National Police Chief Sigit Prabowo, who visited a number of Islamic community organizations (mass organizations). First there is the modern political framework, then the political framework in Indonesia. Listyo’s attitude is also a representation of President Joko Widodo’s Islamic political politics.

“Firstly, from the point of view of modern politics, I think that the visit was indeed positive because in general, from a point of view civil society Islamic organizations become CSOs or civil society organization», Said Syukro Kamil contacted, Sunday (31/1/2021).

Also Read: National Police Chief General Listyo Rally With TNI Commander Turns Out That Was Discussed

According to Sukron, in modern political theory it is not enough for the state to discharge its duties solely by cooperating among state institutions, both the executive and the legislature and the judiciary. civil society. Of course, who has the characteristics of independence and is able to criticize the government if the government deviates.

Of course, Sukron continued, it is imperative as a servant of the nation, but on the other hand, the agendas in which the two institutions have an equal side and must cooperate with the state. Here, says Sukron, Listyo applied this aspect of his precision program. The four-star general is considered to wish to embrace Islamic mass organizations in the implementation of some of his work programs. Because according to him, for a long time, the ulemas were the natural leader of the company.

“On this side, I think of a way of running the government, which is considered quite good in terms of cooperation from state to power civil societySaid Syukron.

Second, Sukron continued, indeed, in Indonesian history there were issues for several leaders who frequently rejected them. For example, in the past there was a police chief whose status was not Muslim. Listyo himself is a Christian who has a close relationship with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Of course, Sukron claims, this is part of Listyo’s socio-political support from the community forces, from the three mass organizations that were visited, namely Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Muhammadiyah and Rabithah Awaliyah.

According to Sukron, viewed from the perspective of contemporary Indonesian political analysis, Jokowi’s impression of being anti-Islam is still very strong even though the vice president is a great figure of the NU and a former president of the MUI. Especially after the dissolution of the Front of Islamic Defenders (FPI). In addition, six FPI members were victims of clashes with police officers suspected of committing human rights violations. For this reason, Syukron understands, Listyo Sigit has sown against Islamic mass organizations.

“It was as if he wanted to talk about the national police and other mass organizations which are the main Islamic mass organizations in Indonesia, namely Muhammadiyah and NU, there is no problem even if the government state dissolves the FPI, ”Syukron said.

Sukron felt that the new police chief represented the Jokowi government in general which wanted to reduce the point of diminishing political freedom. Especially political freedom for the so-called “political Islam”. In fact, during the Reformation period, all Islamic forces, both cultural and political, had a large space. However, not at the moment, although political parties still have space.

“Jokowi talks about his Islamic political policy, there is a tendency to continue Islamic political policy during the Dutch East Indies which was continued by Soekarno and also continued by President Soeharto,” Syukron said.

This means, Sukron continued, that the currently embraced Islam is in the cultural realm, especially in the realm of family law worship. In this context, there is a signal that as long as Islamic organizations do not address the big political issues, they will have space, even cooperation.

“Those who have a cultural and cultural view of political Islam are what the state cares about and even wants to work together,” Sukron said.