What is behind Turkish Stockholm Syndrome

The Turkish Islamist leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, has not lost a single election, be it presidential, parliamentary, municipal or referendum, since coming to power in 2002. His support for power within the framework of Justice and Development Partys (AKP) varied between 34% (in 2002) and 52% (in 2018). This is a spectacular achievement in every way, especially for a leader whose authoritarian to tyrannical governance is no secret, even to his constituents.

What is behind this 21st century Turkish Stockholm Syndrome? Why have so many Turks fallen in love with their executioner? The socio-political factors on which Erdoans’ popularity rests are too broad to be discussed in a short article. It should be noted, however, that there is a missing link between the popularity of Erdoans and universal democratic values.

In its 2020 assessment, Freedom House included Turkey on its list of countries not free. Other countries in Turkeyregroupinginclude Afghanistan, Angola, Belarus, Brunei, Chad, Djibouti, Eritrea, Gabon, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Myanmar, North Korea, Nicaragua, Qatar, Rwanda, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. According to the World Justice Project, Turkeyranks107th out of 128 countries on the rule of law. According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF)press freedom rankingTurkey is 154th out of 180 countries, with a worse score than Pakistan, Congo and Bangladesh.

This embarrassing performance would be enough to topple a dozen leaders in any part of the democratic world. In addition, corruption and nepotism are endemic in Turkey, but reporting about them can be very dangerous. What about well-being? The per capita income of turkeys is just $ 8,500.

A Turkish maverick YouTube channel recently produced asocial experienceDays after Erdoan said Turkey’s future lay in Europe, an interviewer took to a crowded Istanbul square with a microphone to solicit the opinions of passers-by. Taking the question deliberately, the interviewer asked a man: What do you think of the main comments from opposition leaders that Turkey’s future lies in Europe? That is wrong, replied the man. Europe is our enemy. The interviewer then apologized and said: Oh, my mistake! My editors just told me that it was Erdoan who said that Turkey’s future lies in Europe. Your comment? But of course, the man responded. If Erdoan said so, it is true.

Who is this man and the 25 million or so other Turks who vote unconditionally for Erdoan? In a 2018study, the KONDA pollster introduced the Erdoan fan:

Sixty-six percent are elementary or high school graduates. Only 10% have a university degree.

Eighty-nine percent of AKP voter fathers are elementary or high school graduates.

Forty-five percent live on a monthly income of between 1,201 and 2,000 lire ($ 162-270).

Fifty-nine percent say they are barely making ends meet.

Forty-six percent identify as traditionally conservative and 43 percent as religiously conservative.

Eighty-seven percent identify as pious or religious.

Only 13% of women surveyed do not wear any type of Islamic headscarf.

Eighty-three percent are Turks and 11% are Kurds.

Four-fifths say they would never vote for a leader other than Erdoan.

Only 3% think Turkey’s foreign policy is a failure.

Fifty-two percent say they don’t feel safe in Turkey.

Only 20% do not approve of government restrictions on access to social media.

Only 23% think Turkey should become a member of the EU.

Eighty-nine percent approve of forced government appointments of directors of private companies.

Ninety-one percent approve of the government’s forced closure of educational institutions (schools and universities).

Thirty-six percent agree that the government arbitrarily and unfairly detains innocent people.

Seventy-six percent approve of media bans for national interests.

In a 2019 study, researcher SODEVfoundthat only 50.6% of AKP voters believed that the judiciary was independent and only 57.3% that the courts were impartial. Overall, only about a third of Turks believed they had an independent and impartial judiciary.

More recently, in November 2020, an opinion poll carried out by researcher Art Birrevealedthat only 1.7% of Turks trusted the courts and 1.2% the parliament.

And in December, the Optimar research housefoundthat only 2.4% of Turks thought their country’s biggest problem was its democratic deficit. Engin Ard, a pro-government columnist, commented: This means that 98% of people don’t have a problem with democracy.

This is the heart of the matter. Advanced democratic standards, or their glaring lack, have never been a game-changer in the Turkish elections. In other words, democracy does not sell in the Turkish market.

AKP voters, who make up 40-50% of all Turkish voters, are less educated, religiously conservative, relatively poor and insecure Erdoan fans who do not care about democratic values ​​and endorse his authoritarianism. This profile gives Erdoan carte blanche for a new oppression, which, once again, will have no political cost.

Research shows that most Turks are happy with their democracy at the ballot box without checks and balances, weakened institutions, a government-controlled justice system and a growing democratic deficit. Let them enjoy it.

* A version of this article was originally published by theBESA Center.