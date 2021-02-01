Inside the ring road: Donald Trump is quietly “ getting stronger ”





The countdown is on for former President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, which is set to debut – media is ready – in a week. The opening arguments are scheduled to begin on February 8. News agencies, however, are already enthusiastically previewing the event. When the big day dawns, the trial will likely generate a lot of special coverage, a host of analysts and experts, fancy graphics, historical references, timelines, editorials and endless speculation – the usual treatment, in other words.

In the meantime, Mr. Trump is staying out of the limelight for now – which could be a very beneficial thing indeed as the press embarks on a standard media frenzy.

It is a case of less is more, some say.

An emerging dynamic is at work away from the nation’s capital, according to Tara Palmeri – who covers politics for Politico. She just returned from a visit to Wyoming – specifically to take a look at a rally that took place Thursday in Cheyenne and was hosted by Representative Matt Gaetz. The Florida Republican intended to draw local attention to Republican Liz Cheney – a fellow Republican who represents Cowboy State but voted to impeach Mr. Trump.

Ms Palmeri had some thoughts on how locals feel towards Mr Trump.

“I’m really glad I went there and saw it. I think there is currently a huge gap between Washington and the rest of the country. And you know, the Trump people don’t want to hear anything against Trump. In fact, the longer he stays out of the media, the more he becomes this martyr, this figure that threatens the GOP, ”she told MSNBC the day after her visit.

“A lot of people said they weren’t really Republicans, they were for Trump. That’s all. And it’s just – I think it’s getting – I think the base is getting – stronger. Really, ”advised Palmeri.

‘A SYMBOL OF THE PAST’

Tristan Justice, a correspondent for The Federalist, also traveled to Wyoming to attend Mr. Gaetz’s public event and assess how the people of Cheyenne were feeling about the aforementioned Representative Liz Cheney. Mr. Gaetz apparently did not mince his words.

“He really called Liz Cheney iconic of the old way of doing things,” Justice told “The Federalist Radio” in a podcast.

Mr Gaetz also identified what the Republican Party must avoid if it is to “succeed in the future”.

And the reaction of people?

“The crowd loved it. Every person I spoke to complained about Liz Cheney, not necessarily because of her impeachment vote. Many of them said impeachment was just the last straw, that they were already angry with Cheney. They just attacked her because she was a symbol of the past, ”Justice said.

“Liz Cheney is struggling in her own condition. Trumpism has taken hold of the party, and I don’t think there is much room for the Republican Party to go back to the old way, ”he concluded.

THE DIVIDE IS GROWING

Political divisions within families are increasingly common as a psychiatrist now offers guidelines to parents who fear their children will be misled by strangers with an agenda.

“Parents are losing their teenage years these days – not only to drugs, violence and suicide – but to the influence of teachers, peers and social media that push political agendas forward,” says Dr Carole Lieberman, a board-certified psychiatrist based in Beverly Hills, California.

“Adolescence is a time when children normally rebel against their parents as part of their development into independent adults. So when teachers influence children’s political beliefs and their classmates and social media urge them to be cool and shame their parents for their different political views, they say, ‘Damn it, yeah. Where do I register? “, She says.

The trend seems to be intensifying according to poll data. In 2005, a Gallup poll offered insight.

“While a fifth of American teens (21%) say they are ‘more liberal’ than their parents and 7% say ‘more conservative,’ 7 in 10 teens (71%) say their social and political ideology is roughly the same as their mother’s and dad’s, ”the pollster reported at the time.

In 2015, an in-depth study by Stanford University on the political tendencies of parents and children found that 54% of American children over the age of 16 rejected their parents’ political beliefs or incorrectly identified them.

Meanwhile in Maryland

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will host the state’s first “primitive deer hunt” – a three-day event that opens statewide on Monday.

“Hunters with a valid hunting license, or those exempt from the hunting license requirement, can use primitive bows or muzzled chargers to hunt sika and white-tailed deer during these days,” he said. the ministry said in a notice.

“Primitive hunting devices are defined as long bows, curved bows, flintlock or side-percussion muzzleloaders. Hunters cannot use compound bows, crossbows, pull locks, and telescopic or electronic sights. However, fiber optic sights are permitted on primitive bows or otherwise legal muzzled chargers, ”the advisory notes.

“The newly created primitive deer hunt will give deer hunters one last chance to enjoy their favorite pastime,” Wildlife and Heritage Department director Paul Peditto said in a statement.

“The precise timing of this season allows deer hunters to experience more difficult hunting conditions using low-tech hunting devices,” he noted.

POLL OF THE DAY

• 83% of US voters support sending a one-time payment of $ 1,400 to most Americans as part of a coronavirus relief effort; 78% of Republicans, 81% of Independents and 89% of Democrats agree.

• 15% of voters overall oppose the idea; 22% of Republicans, 16% of Independents and 9% of Democrats agree.

• Overall, 60% say checks for $ 1,400 should be “scrapped” on the basis of income to ensure funds get to the people who need them most; 59% of Republicans, 63% of Independents and 60% of Democrats agree.

• Overall, 36% say checks for $ 1,400 should go to all Americans, regardless of income; 36% of Republicans, 35% of Independents and 37% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Vox / Data for Progress poll of 1,164 likely US voters January 15-19.

