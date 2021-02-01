Former lawyer for Roger Stone and ex-Pennsylvania DA





Topline

After parting ways with five members of his impeachment defense team, former President Donald Trump said on Sunday that David Schoen and Bruce Castor Jr. would represent him, just eight days before the trial began.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump greets supporters lined up on the road to his Mar-a-Lago … [+] real estate on January 20, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump, the first president in more than 150 years to refuse to attend the inauguration of his successor, is expected to spend the last minutes of his presidency at his estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

Getty Images key facts

Schoen is an Atlanta-based attorney who represented Roger Stone, a Trump ally accused of lying to Congress, tampering with witnesses and obstructing the Robert Muellers investigation into Russia, and was friends with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Schoen, who specializes in criminal defense and civil rights litigation, was to join Epsteins’ legal team a few days before his death, and the lawyer launched the conspiracy theory that the financier had been murdered.

Schoen, who has offices in Alabama and New York, frequently appears on Fox News as a legal expert and once wrote an op-ed on the Conservative Networks website saying Muellers’ report on Russian interference in the 2016 elections should be rejected and not believed.

After Stone was convicted of seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction and tampering with witnesses, Trump pardoned him in December.

Castor is best known for refusing to prosecute Bill Cosby in 2005 for sexual assault while he was a Pennsylvania County prosecutor Castor said there was a lack of physical evidence Cosby was subsequently convicted.

Castor ran for Pennsylvania attorney general in 2004 and lost, before becoming state attorney general in 2016, then acting attorney general for about a week.

While working in private practice, Castor represented former professional basketball player Marko Jaric of the Memphis Grizzlies, who was charged and subsequently acquitted of sexual assault charges.

Key context

In 2015, Cosby’s victim, Andrea Constand, filed a libel suit against Castor, accusing him of damaging his credibility, distorting the facts about his case and twisting his story in favor of his political ambitions, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Castor and Constand settled the dispute in 2019.

Crucial quote

I consider it a privilege to represent the 45th president, Castor said in a statement. The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history. It is strong and resilient. A document written for the time, and it will triumph over partisanship again and again.

To monitor

How Castor and Schoen defend Trump. The president separated from five members of his defense team for insisting they claim the election was stolen by fraud, according to CNN. In a statement, the Trumps team said Schoen and Castor both agree the impeachment is unconstitutional.

Surprising fact

The Trumps team said Schoen had “already worked with the 45th president and other advisers to prepare for the upcoming trial.”

Tangent

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on January 13 for incitement to insurgency. His trial is scheduled to begin on February 8.

Further reading

Democrats plot emotional impeachment case as Trump scrambles to find defense attorneys (Forbes)

Trump loses senior impeachment attorneys shortly before Senate trial (Forbes)

