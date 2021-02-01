China strikes Australia after inquiries in Wuhan and months without communication





China has accused Australian politicians of whining after calls and letters went unanswered. State media The Global Times Monday morning, published an op-ed accusing Australia of carrying out a publicity stunt. He said complaints from Australian politicians, including new Federal Trade Minister Dan Tehan, were made only with the intention of playing the victim. To political opportunists in Canberra, this shift in blame narrative may seem like a good strategy during the downward spiral of bilateral diplomatic and trade relations, while continuing their toxic and xenophobic rhetoric and actions towards China, he says. They may think they can fool Australian farmers, wineries and other exporters, who bear the brunt of the tensions, by basically saying watching we tried, but China has not responded. Chinese President Xi Jinping. Credit: Kevin Frayer / Getty Images New Trade Minister Dan Tehan has yet to hear from his Chinese counterpart. Credit: AAP For many in China, it is nothing more than a publicity stunt and a blatant neglect of responsibility that has failed to help resolve pressing issues in any meaningful way. Tehan, who took over the trade portfolio from Simon Birmingham in the December cabinet reshuffle, said last Thursday his calls for a meeting went unanswered. He described his letter as detailed and said he would patiently wait for a response during an interview with Sky News. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also said he will meet with President Xi Jinping provided there are no conditions for the resumption of dialogue. The Global Times editorial said: Needless to say, this did not happen. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is ready to speak to his Chinese counterparts but without conditions. Credit: AAP Dan Tehan and Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a press conference in April. Credit: MICK TSIKAS / AAP Trade tensions between Australia and China have been boiling for nearly 12 months. Morrison last year called for an investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. China has launched a series of trade strikes against Australian exports in recent months, affecting grains, meat, timber, seafood, wine and coal. Zhao Lijian, an official spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, also shared a doctored image of an Australian soldier slitting a child’s throat. Morrison described it as repugnant and demanded an apology – a call that has so far fallen on deaf ears.

