President Jokowi got lucky in Metal Buffalo





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Year of the Metal Ox, February 12, 2021 to January 31, 2022, based on the traditional Chinese calendar system, will bring good luck to President Joko Widodo, according to feng shui experts. The Year of the Metal Ox is one of Jokowi’s best. “This year, Pak Jokowi is in luck,” feng shui expert Yulius Fang told ANTARA on Sunday (1/31). In the Metal Rat year which runs from January 25, 2020 to February 11, 2021, Jokowi is lucky, but his luck is not as great as this year. Also read: The luck of the colors of each zodiac in the year of the Metal Rat “Last year it was mentioned as the year of Jokowi. And that’s right, Mr. Jokowi has received an international award. And one of them was a speaker at the UN. The year he admitted leadership knowledge day.” However, things that were not good for him caused several problems, including problems with documents such as the bad reputation of the Job Creation Act, as well as the emergence of self-concern. Jokowi for the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Kerbau Logam, the government program is expected to run smoothly, but the relationship between the population and the government is potentially at odds with regard to the system and the rule of law. “It wasn’t good yesterday because metallic rats have a water element. What about Metal Buffalo? Metal Buffalo still has about 30 percent water element, because buffalo is wet soil, a muddy ground. So the problem of the document, Resource, laws, laws, will always be in the foreground this year. “ “But since the earth element in the buffalo is the silver carrying element for him, and the small metallic element in the metal buffalo, it will give him very good leadership.” The year of Metal Buffalo would have passed by Jokowi as a more assertive leader. He will not negotiate if he is wrong. There is no more tolerance like the previous year. Jokowi’s fighting spirit will appear in the Metal Buffalo year. “It means a year where he’s very reluctant to lose, very competitive, very aggressive, and a year of hard work and the results will be good.” Also read: The “chemistry” of Jokowi-Ma’ruf and Prabowo-Sandi according to fengshui Also Read: Two Less Lucky Zodiac Signs in the Year of the Metal Rat Also read: This is a prediction of astrologers on the year of the dog Journalist: Nanien Yuniar

Editor: Ida Nurcahyani

COPYRIGHT © BETWEEN 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos