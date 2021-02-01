Australian politicians must get to know the neighbors

With a shared history, language and values, the argument goes, the Anglosphere is Australia’s natural homeland, and should be solidified with every opportunity we can get.

In truth, the Anglosphere and the Five Eyes, comprising the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, are doing very well. The Five Eyes in particular are in poor health, in many ways due to their common focus on China.

Not only have the Five Eyes closely coordinated their positions on Xinjiang and Hong Kong (with New Zealand sometimes going to AWOL), but its ministers have also combined their policies to combat the impact of COVID-19.

The five countries, all liberal democracies, form the core of an initiative planned by the Joe Bidens administration to bring together leaders of democratic countries for a summit meeting in the United States during his first year in office.

In other words, the Anglosphere works best as a foundation to build on, not a home to take shelter in, that’s where Tim Fischer comes in.

As a young man, Fischer became fascinated with Thailand, a country he first visited while on leave from military service during the Vietnam War. He returned regularly for many years, forming close personal connections with young politicians who would grow up to be leaders in their own right.

Any young or aspiring MP concerned about China’s growing influence in Southeast Asia and the Pacific might do well to follow suit.

Instead of nestling in the comfort of the Anglosphere, choose a country Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Philippines, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and so on, travel there every year or so, identify relationships with them.

Not to mention Fischer, Scott Morrison expressed similar sentiments when he addressed the Australian ambassadors upon their return to Canberra for a heads of mission meeting in 2019.

Morrison has learned from his own experience of hosting leaders from the Pacific, who invariably share his Christian faith and love of the rugby league and are delighted to accompany him to his church and watch the Cronulla Sharks.

Recognize that less China, if that’s what Australia faces, means more Asia, not the other way around.

His message to diplomats was simple: get to know their counterparts in the Pacific, where their kids went to school, their church, their football team, etc.

It was good advice and a prescription that could also apply to Southeast Asia and the rising stars of the coalition and Labor benches.

Members of Parliament can reasonably complain of being captives of the nation or of the company offering them paid trips abroad, and in this regard the breakdown of the destinations to which they travel is instructive.

From 2010 to 2018, MPs on sponsored trips visited Israel 102 times, China 63 times and the United States 49 times, according to a survey of parliamentary statements by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

In the short term, travel to China (many of which is paid for by Huawei) will all but disappear, likely leaving Israel and the United States by far the biggest destinations.

Nevertheless, the numbers are incredibly out of balance. As important as Israel may be, it does not rank alongside most of Asia as Australia’s central interest, and there is no shortage of friends in politics on both sides of the country. alley.

COVID-19, as in many policy areas, offers the possibility of a reset.

First, recognize that less China, if that’s what Australia faces, means more Asia, not the other way around. It also means a greater focus on the Pacific, although Australia is already well on this path.

This in turn means a constant and constant commitment of the political system to forge links beyond the work of diplomats on the ground.

Just as the world looks to China and, by extension, Asia, and observes how democracies like Australia are handling the region, it’s a somewhat odd notion that we should look elsewhere for our future.

It also means finding alternative sources of funding for travel. Political parties do not have the money to send their MPs abroad, nor do individual MPs. Israel tops the list because its supporters in Australia are willing to pay for them to leave.

There are obvious exceptions to any complaint that MPs have failed to keep abreast of the region. A number have made constant efforts to get involved, sometimes at their own expense.

Nonetheless, it is embarrassing that the MP who has traveled the most to South East Asia in recent years is the George Christensen Coalitions, otherwise known as MP from Manila. We can do better than that.