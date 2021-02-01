Donald Trump Raised $ 255.4 Million In 8 Weeks To Call Election Off





Former US President Donald Trump and the Republican Party raised $ 255.4 million in the eight weeks following the November 3 election last year, according to new federal documents, as he sought to undermine and overturn the results with unfounded accusations of fraud.

The New York Times (NYT) reported that Trump’s biggest fundraiser came immediately after the election, for example after major media organizations said Joe Biden won on November 7.

However, although the former US president and his legal team lost case after case – in places like the US Supreme Court – his donors have continued to give funds on multiple occasions.

More than two million contributions were said to have been made to Trump, the Republican National Committee (RNC), and their shared accounts from Nov. 24 through the end of the year.

The donations were made public over the weekend in a Federal Election Commission filing by WinRed, the digital platform Republicans use to process online donations.

“Mr. Trump’s campaign committee, joint committees with the RNC and the new political action committee he formed after the election, Save America, will all file additional disclosures on Sunday with more details on spending and fundraising, ”NYT reported.

Trump previously announced that he and the RNC raised $ 207.5 million in the first month after the election.

The new records show that his fundraising fell sharply in December compared to November, with a particularly noticeable drop after December 14, when the electoral college officially voted to make Biden the 46th U.S. president.

According to the US newspaper, Trump and the RNC had collected an average of $ 2.9 million per day online in the two weeks leading up to the Electoral College vote; in the next two weeks, the average was $ 1.2 million.

“The new numbers capture almost all of Trump’s online fundraisers, as he quit fundraising on January 6, the day he spoke to a crowd of supporters who then stormed the Capitol in a violent riot and over which Biden was formally ratified by Congress as the next president, ”the NYT reported.

Trump has essentially stopped sending fundraising pitches to his supporters, according to the newspaper. Late Saturday, Trump abruptly split from senior counsel, Butch Bowers, over his impeachment defense.

The United States Senate officially opened the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday with the swearing in of pro-tempore Senate Speaker Patrick Leahy to preside over the process and the swearing in of senators as jurors.

On Monday, the House of Representatives released the impeachment article against Trump, accusing him of instigating an insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 to prevent Congress from verifying President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Arguments in the impeachment trial will begin on February 9.

