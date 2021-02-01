Trade barriers – Journal – DAWN.COM





An article from January 24, 1978, from an Indian publication, speaks of a proposal, forwarded to Pakistan by then Indian Foreign Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, to expand Pakistan’s transit facilities to establish direct trade with Bangladesh and Nepal. Forty-two years later, the prospects for a trade corridor connecting Kabul with Dhaka and Kathmandu via Peshawar, Lahore and Delhi remain a pipe dream.

The biggest obstacle is the relationship between India and Pakistan. Recent events have intensified bilateral tensions, leading the governments of Imran Khan and Narendra Modi to harden their positions. The two leaders are now locked in a corner where even small steps signaling a potential normalization of relations would lead to national challenges.

There is, however, another problem hampering the strengthening of trade relations between India and Pakistan: improving trade connectivity in the region will hurt regional economic beneficiaries of the status quo.

In India, politically influential traders are resisting the growth of e-commerce, resulting in policy volatility for international investors who have brought billions of FDI into the country. India negotiated the regional comprehensive economic partnership with Asian economies for years, only to move away from it because of the potential negative effects of the agreements on the beneficiaries of the status quo. The country has also raised tariff and non-tariff barriers in recent years.

The leaders of India and Pakistan are stuck in a corner.

In Pakistan, the government has started to rationalize import tariffs, but much remains to be done to remove tariff and non-tariff barriers. Powerful business lobbies have resisted successive governments that have tried and failed to document their sales, resulting in billions of dollars in lost revenue. As recent wheat and oil investigation reports have pointed out, smuggling to and from Iran and Afghanistan is a profitable business. A weak central government that relies on powerful elite lobbies to maintain its grip on power lacks the political space to pursue reforms that increase trade flows.

Those who advocate strong trade ties have struggled to explain how increased trade and investment flows benefit consumers. Consumption is a major driver of GDP growth in both countries, but consumer welfare is missing from the conversation. When the Modi government went ahead with its disastrous demonetization policy, tomato prices collapsed in the Indian Punjab; across the Pakistani border, tomato prices were sky-high at the time.

Pakistan’s textile industry is currently growing strongly, but cotton production is declining. Instead of importing cotton across the border, the cotton is shipped to Pakistan from other countries to Karachi and then transported to Punjab. Importing this cotton from India would be a cheaper alternative, improving the competitiveness of Pakistani textile exports and helping to accelerate export-led growth.

On the Afghan front, wheat is regularly smuggled out of Pakistan to meet demand in Kabul; there is a glut in India that could be exported through the Durand line. While Pakistani farmers and consumers lose out, smugglers and stockmen benefit, resulting in billions of dollars in losses Pakistan’s food imports have increased by 75% in the past two years due to the declining production and increasing smuggling.

While trade barriers restrict formal trade that benefits the region, informal trade through smuggling is flourishing. Consumers, producers and the state lose out.

There are three reasons to promote regional trade in South Asia: strategic, demographic and consumer benefits.

Strategically, climate change and water security pose an existential threat to the breadbasket of India and Pakistan. Increased commercial links in agriculture and energy can create links that can enable long-term research and innovation that benefit both countries.

The demographic dividend of the northern sub-continents is turning into a time bomb. Increased trade flows can foster economic development on an east-west axis which has always been the engine of income and wealth creation in the region for millennia.

Improved trade links will also bring more innovative and better products and services to population centers at lower prices, which will create savings for consumers hit hard by the pandemic.

The Kartarpur Corridor is the natural place to foster greater trade flow. It is important that the increased people-to-people ties in Punjab are amplified by localized trade flows. This approach can also ensure that progress is made under the radar, reducing the likelihood that gains will be swept away in another voltage cycle.

If China and Taiwan can have trade links, there is no reason India and Pakistan should not trade. But the question is: do leaders on both sides have the courage to make decisions that benefit their populations, perhaps at a short-term cost to their own political popularity?

The writer is a senior researcher at the Atlantic Council and host of the Pakistonomy podcast.

Twitter: @uzairyounus

Posted in Dawn, February 1, 2021

